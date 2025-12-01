



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has successfully set up a crucial operations base in Lanka village within the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh, an area long dominated by Naxal insurgents.





This base, formed by the 44th battalion of ITBP on November 28, 2025, is strategically positioned about 140 kilometres from Narayanpur district headquarters and just three kilometres from the Maharashtra border, creating a vital choke point to disrupt the insurgent supply chain and cross-border movement between Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.





Abujhmad, known as the 'unknown territory’, covers roughly 4,000 square kilometres of dense forest and houses about 35,000 tribal people across 237 villages. The region has been a stronghold for the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and their cadres, who have used the forest as a refuge and the interstate corridors for logistical support.





The ITBP's nine camps established in Abujhmad within the last three months, including those at Edjum, Idwaya, Ader, Kudmel, Jatloor, Dhobe, Dodi Marka, Padmeta, and Lanka, form part of a comprehensive government plan aiming to eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by the first quarter of 2026.





These bases not only deny insurgents critical movement corridors but are also instrumental in facilitating government control and development initiatives in this challenging terrain. The Lanka base specifically supports the construction of a stalled but vital bridge in Bedre, which will reduce travel times and connect key villages in Abujhmad for the first time, enabling further socio-economic development.





ITBP's deployment of around eight battalions and over one lakh personnel in Chhattisgarh demonstrates the Union government’s commitment to this high-priority mission of eliminating LWE, leveraging the force's expertise in mountain warfare for operations in such difficult forested regions.





Thus, ITBP's strategic presence in Abujhmad marks a critical turning point in India's counterinsurgency campaign by simultaneously cutting off insurgent supply chains and enabling infrastructure growth, which will help integrate this remote, historically neglected area into the wider state and national mainstream.





This action aligns closely with the national deadline set for March 2026 to end Naxalism, reflecting a coordinated effort between central and state police forces to restore peace and facilitate development in one of the country’s most troubled regions.​





Based On PTI Report







