



Bangladeshi nationals are departing India voluntarily through the Hakimpur border checkpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, driven primarily by fears surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.​​





This surge in reverse migration commenced around mid-November 2025, coinciding with the intensification of the SIR exercise, which involves rigorous door-to-door verification of voter lists. Hundreds, and potentially over 1,500 individuals, have gathered daily at the checkpost near Swarupnagar, many citing anxiety over exposure of their undocumented status.​





The Hakimpur checkpost, situated a few kilometres from the zero line, remains under tight surveillance by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, with every entrant subjected to thorough frisks and checks.





Groups of men, women, and children assemble under polythene sheets amid closed shops, awaiting escorted transport to the border in BSF vehicles following flag meetings with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). Local residents note that arrivals escalated sharply from 17 November, transforming the otherwise quiet outpost into a hub of anxious departures.​





Personal stories underscore the human dimension of this exodus. Habiul Biswas and his wife Sajda, who entered India six years prior from Khulna and worked collecting scrap near Kolkata, left their daughter behind to settle debts at a brick kiln.





Others, like Kohinoor from Bengaluru's hotels and Mobarrak Gazi displaced by Cyclone Aila in 2009, recount hardships in Indian cities, amplified by SIR fears and social pressures, including alleged harassment by political supporters.





Many admit illegal entry via brokers years ago, having acquired Aadhaar cards or voter IDs, and now follow viral videos of safe returns via this route.​





BSF protocols ensure orderly pushbacks, with daily handovers of around 200 verified individuals—primarily from Bangladesh's Satkhira and Khulna districts—after biometric checks, contrasting sharply with prior illegal crossings that cost ₹5,000 per person.





This facilitated process eliminates risks and tout exploitation, though it highlights deeper issues of border porosity and informal labour integration. Reports indicate up to 500 stranded at peaks, sparking political debates between BJP and TMC on immigration enforcement.​





The phenomenon extends beyond Hakimpur, with similar movements noted elsewhere along the India-Bangladesh border, raising questions on electoral scrutiny's unintended ripple effects amid regional tensions. While authorities deny targeted drives against migrants, the panic reveals vulnerabilities in documentation and residency for long-term undocumented workers.





Ongoing media coverage, including ground reports from India Today and Times Now, documents this unprecedented voluntary outflow as a direct SIR corollary.​





Agencies







