



Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has sharply criticised the Central government following Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's claim that Beijing mediated the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





Ramesh described the assertion as a "joke of our national security," highlighting China's close defence ties with Pakistan and its role as Islamabad's primary arms supplier.





The controversy stems from a terror attack in Pahalgam valley, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives and prompted India's launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7.





Indian forces conducted missile and air strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, described by New Delhi as focused and non-escalatory.





The four-day confrontation escalated tensions, with Pakistan alleging civilian casualties from the strikes. India maintained that no military or civilian facilities were hit, while Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reportedly requested a ceasefire from his Indian counterpart on May 10, leading to an agreement halting all firing across land, air, and sea.





Wang Yi made his remarks on December 30, 2025, at a symposium on international situations and China's foreign relations, listing mediation in the India-Pakistan tensions alongside other global hotspots like northern Myanmar and the Iran nuclear issue. He emphasised China's "objective and just stance" in addressing both symptoms and root causes to build lasting peace.





Ramesh pointed to prior claims by US President Donald Trump, who has repeated 65 times across seven countries that he personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 using trade leverage. The Congress leader noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on these assertions, questioning why no rebuttal has been issued to China's parallel claim.





In his X post, Ramesh referenced Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul Singh's July 4, 2025, statement revealing that India confronted not just Pakistan but also China during the operation. Singh disclosed China's real-time support to Pakistan, including live updates on Indian positions, supply of 81 per cent of Islamabad's military hardware, and use of the conflict as a "live lab" to test weapons.





Turkey also aided Pakistan with Bayraktar drones, complicating the battlefield dynamics, according to Singh. Ramesh argued that China's alignment with Pakistan contradicts any neutral mediation role, demanding clarity on Beijing's involvement in the ceasefire.





India has firmly rejected both US and Chinese mediation claims, reiterating that the truce resulted from direct DGMO-level talks with no third-party intervention. Official sources emphasised New Delhi's consistent stance that India-Pakistan issues remain strictly bilateral.





Ramesh further contextualised the issue within India-China relations, criticising re-engagement as occurring on Beijing's terms since the Prime Minister's June 19, 2020, statement denying Chinese incursions. He highlighted record trade deficits, dependence on Chinese imports, and ongoing provocations over Arunachal Pradesh.





The episode underscores persistent geopolitical frictions, with Pakistan relying heavily on Chinese equipment like PL-15 missiles and J-10 fighters during the standoff. India's position prioritises military-to-military de-escalation, while external claims risk undermining New Delhi's narrative of decisive action compelling Pakistan to seek peace.





Based On ANI Report





