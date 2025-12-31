The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procuring additional Meteor air-to-air missiles (AAM) to equip the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighters.





This decision, cleared during the DAC meeting on 29 December 2025, underscores India's push to enhance its beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat capabilities amid evolving regional threats.





The approval forms part of broader procurements worth approximately ₹79,000 crore aimed at bolstering the armed forces' operational readiness.





The Meteor missile, manufactured by Europe's MBDA consortium, represents a leap in air-to-air weaponry with its solid-fuelled ramjet propulsion enabling sustained supersonic speeds beyond Mach 4 and a range exceeding 200 kilometres.





Unlike traditional rocket-powered missiles, its throttleable ducted rocket provides superior kinematic performance, offering a no-escape zone three to six times larger than competitors like the AIM-120 AMRAAM. This active radar-guided BVRAAM excels against highly manoeuvrable targets, including jets, UAVs, and cruise missiles, even in dense electronic countermeasures environments.





India first integrated Meteor missiles with its 36 Rafale jets acquired from France in 2016, marking the IAF's sole platform currently compatible with this weapon. The additional batch, valued at around ₹1,500 crore, is estimated to include roughly 80 missiles, reinforcing the fleet's long-range strike edge. Future integration is planned for the Indian Navy's forthcoming 26 Rafale Marine jets, extending Meteor's role across maritime operations.





This procurement aligns with post-Operation Sindoor lessons, where long-range standoff weapons proved decisive against Pakistani targets, highlighting Meteor's strategic value over medium-range alternatives.





The missile's two-way datalink enables mid-course updates and retargeting from the launch aircraft or networked assets, enhancing salvo-fire efficacy in contested airspace. Amid delays in indigenous ASTRA MK-2 development, Meteor bridges critical gaps in IAF's BVR arsenal.





Regional adversaries pose pressing challenges, with China's J-20 stealth fighters and PL-15 missiles threatening superiority along the Line of Actual Control, while Pakistan's upgraded F-16s carry extended-range munitions.





Meteor's ramjet endurance allows Rafales to engage foes beyond their retaliatory reach, securing air dominance in the Indo-Pacific theatre. The deal counters these asymmetries, deterring adventurism by adversaries equipped with numerically superior but less advanced platforms.





Procurement follows the standard DAC process, advancing from AoN to staff evaluation, field trials, and contract negotiation under Buy Global route, given prior MBDA qualification.





No offsets or indigenous content mandates apply, prioritising swift delivery to address squadron shortages. The ₹1,500 crore outlay reflects bulk pricing, with unit costs around ₹18-19 crore per missile after discounts.





MBDA's European partners—UK, Germany, Italy, France, Sweden, and Spain—benefit from sustained production, building on Meteor's operational success with Gripen, Rafale, Typhoon, and emerging F-35 integrations. India's order sustains the supply chain, potentially easing exports to aligned nations. The missile's 1,000-hour carriage life and containerised logistics minimise IAF maintenance burdens.





Indigenisation remains a parallel priority, with ASTRA MK-2 and MK-3 under DRDO development to eventually equip TEJAS and Su-30MKI platforms. However, Meteor's proven reliability fills interim voids, complementing SCALP cruise missiles for Rafale's multi-role potency. This hybrid approach balances import dependence with Atmanirbhar ambitions in missile technology.





The DAC clearance signals accelerated 2025 procurements, including ASTRA MK-2 alongside Meteor, fostering deeper India-France ties post-Rafale deals. As President Trump steers US policy, Europe's reliability as a supplier gains prominence for Delhi. Delivery timelines could align with Rafale F4/F5 negotiations, amplifying IAF's qualitative edge by 2027.





This AoN fortifies Rafale squadrons against peer threats, ensuring credible deterrence in South Asia's volatile skies. With ambient tensions, rapid fielding will test procurement efficiencies honed under recent reforms.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







