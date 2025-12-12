



The Sri Lankan Army has expressed deep appreciation for the exemplary efforts of Indian Army Engineers in restoring a vital bridge in Jaffna following the devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah. Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, personally visited the Chilaw Bridge site on Friday to witness the ongoing work amidst challenging weather conditions.





He commended the Indian Army Engineers for their dedication, noting their close coordination with the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority and local engineers. This collaborative endeavour focuses on the early de-launch and repair of the damaged Kilinochchi Bridge in Jaffna, a critical infrastructure link disrupted by the cyclone.





In a swift response, an Engineer Task Force comprising 48 specialised personnel from the Indian Army was airlifted to Sri Lanka on a war footing. Their primary mission centres on restoring essential lines of communication, including the repair and reconstruction of severely damaged roads and bridges.





The task force brings a wealth of expertise, including bridging specialists, surveyors, and waterman-ship experts. They are also proficient in operating heavy earth-moving equipment, drones, and unmanned systems, ensuring precise and efficient engineering interventions.





Currently, the team is deploying four sets of Bailey bridges, which were airlifted by Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft. Additional equipment in their arsenal includes pneumatic boats, outboard motors, HESCO bags for flood barriers, and advanced tools such as heavy-payload drones and remotely controlled boats.





These efforts form part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's comprehensive humanitarian assistance initiative launched under its Neighbourhood First policy. Beyond engineering support, the Indian Army has extended extensive medical aid, treating over 5,000 patients affected by the cyclone in Sri Lanka.





On the diplomatic front, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne in New Delhi on Friday. He handed over an initial consignment of essential life-saving medicines, underscoring India's unwavering commitment to Sri Lanka's recovery.





Official MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the meeting on X, emphasising the ongoing medical assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu. He confirmed that the full consignment of medicines would soon be airlifted to Colombo aboard an Indian Air Force C-17.





Cyclone Ditwah has inflicted widespread damage across Sri Lanka, particularly in northern regions like Jaffna and Kilinochchi, where flooded bridges and roads have hampered relief operations. The Indian intervention has proven instrumental in bridging these gaps—literally and figuratively—facilitating the swift movement of aid and personnel.





This episode exemplifies the strong bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, built on mutual support during crises. The Sri Lankan Army Commander's praise not only acknowledges the technical prowess of the Indian engineers but also reinforces the spirit of regional solidarity in the face of natural disasters.





As restoration work progresses, the joint teams continue to battle adverse weather, with expectations of full bridge functionality in the coming days. Operation Sagar Bandhu remains a testament to India's proactive role in disaster relief, blending military precision with humanitarian outreach.





Based On ANI Report







