



A Pakistan-based terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has issued fresh threats against India, dismissing the effectiveness of its advanced defence acquisitions such as the Rafale fighter jets and S-400 air defence systems.





Asad Rauf, a US-sanctioned operative and close associate of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, made these provocative statements in a video circulated by OSINT TV. He explicitly warned that his group would target Delhi, underscoring a brazen intent to escalate violence beyond Kashmir.





Rauf's rhetoric revives the long-standing Kashmir dispute, which he insists remains far from resolved. He mocked the notion prevalent among some that the issue has been settled, declaring that a robust attack looms in Kashmir to ensure it endures. This comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, where terrorist threats often serve as psychological warfare tools.





The terrorist's bombast extended to grandiose ideological claims, asserting that Islam would spread across the entire world and that his group would realise this vision. He hinted at possessing additional intelligence, a tactic frequently employed to amplify fear and uncertainty. Such pronouncements align with LeT's historical pattern of blending jihadist ideology with anti-India aggression.





In a direct taunt at India's military modernisation, Rauf scoffed that neither the S-400 missile systems nor the Rafale aircraft would shield the country from retribution. He further boasted that India would lack the courage to strike Pakistan for the next 50 years.





These remarks belittle two cornerstone acquisitions: the S-400, a Russian-supplied long-range air defence network enhancing India's layered protection, and the Rafale, French multirole fighters bolstering the Indian Air Force's strike capabilities.





LeT's enduring threat stems from its deep roots in Pakistan, where it operates under various guises despite international sanctions. Designated a terrorist entity by the US, UN, and India, the group has orchestrated high-profile attacks like the 2008 Mumbai assaults. Asad Rauf's proximity to Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind those operations, positions him as a key propagandist and planner.





The video's emergence coincides with ongoing scrutiny of Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. Indian intelligence has repeatedly linked LeT to infiltration bids and bombings in Jammu and Kashmir. Rauf's threats could signal preparations for renewed militancy, prompting heightened vigilance along the Line of Control.





Netizens on X swiftly condemned the clip, branding it as crude propaganda designed to mask Pakistan's internal woes. One user urged terrorists to address their own nation's economic collapse and political instability before issuing ultimatums. Others invoked Operation Sindoor—a reported Indian counter-terror raid—lamenting it did not persist longer to neutralise such threats decisively.





This incident underscores the persistent challenge posed by state-sponsored terrorism from across the border. India's strategic investments in platforms like the S-400, now operational in multiple regiments, and the Rafale squadron provide tangible deterrence, proven in exercises and border skirmishes. Yet, Rauf's defiance highlights the need for proactive intelligence and diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.





Historically, LeT has exploited Kashmir as a recruiting and fundraising nexus, drawing global jihadists. Saeed's network, including figures like Rauf, sustains operations through hawala channels and sympathetic elements within Pakistan's establishment. US sanctions on Rauf, likely for material support to terrorism, have curbed some finances but not the ideological fervour.





India's response to such provocations has evolved towards calibrated retaliation, as seen in surgical strikes post-Uri and Balakot. The terrorists' dismissal of Rafale and S-400 ignores their integrated role in India's air defence grid, where Rafale's Meteor missiles and S-400's hypersonic interceptors offer multi-domain superiority.





Public sentiment in India reflects frustration with Pakistan's duplicity, especially as it hosts UN-proscribed terrorists while seeking international aid. Social media backlash amplifies calls for stronger action, echoing demands for dismantling terror safe havens. Operations like Sindoor, if extended, could disrupt command structures in real time.





Geopolitically, these threats test India's alliances. The S-400 deal, affirms Moscow's reliability as a partner, while Rafale cements Franco-Indian ties amid Quad dynamics. Rauf's bluster inadvertently spotlights India's advancing capabilities, from indigenous TEJAS fighters to BrahMos integrations.





Counter-terrorism experts view such videos as morale boosters for foot soldiers and signals to handlers. Rauf's claim of an imminent Kashmir offensive may prelude ambushes or IED campaigns, necessitating bolstered patrolling and tech surveillance like drones and thermal imaging.





Pakistan's dire straits—flood-ravaged economy, IMF dependencies, and Taliban resurgence—contrast sharply with India's growth trajectory. Terrorists like Rauf project bravado to conceal these frailties, yet their threats often precipitate Indian pre-emptions.





Asad Rauf's outburst exemplifies LeT's playbook: venomous propaganda laced with denialism. India's robust defences and resolve render such posturing hollow, but sustained vigilance remains imperative to safeguard cities like Delhi from any spill over. The international community must intensify pressure on Pakistan to rein in these elements.





Based On News24 Report







