



Lockheed Martin, MBDA, and the F-35 Joint Program Office have made significant progress by completing a series of critical ground-based integration tests involving the Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) and the F-35A aircraft.





These tests took place at Edwards Air Force Base, where engineers rigorously evaluated the missile’s compatibility with the stealth fighter’s internal weapons bay.





The primary focus of the testing was to ensure the Meteor missile could be safely housed within the F-35A’s internal bay without interfering with the aircraft’s structural integrity or onboard systems.





This involved precise measurements of the clearances between the missile and the aircraft’s internal surfaces, including adjacent weapons and components carried internally during missions. The objective was to confirm that the missile's presence would neither damage the aircraft nor impede the functions of other stores within the bay.





Maintaining the F-35's stealth characteristics was a critical factor during these tests. Engineers closely monitored to ensure that the missile’s storage and deployment would not compromise the jet’s radar signature or its signature management systems.





The stealth profile of the F-35A relies heavily on the clean internal carriage of weapons, so minimising any disruption was essential to preserve operational effectiveness in contested environments.





Throughout the entire testing phase, integration specialists from Lockheed Martin and MBDA collaborated closely with the F-35 Joint Program Office to validate that all technical interfaces and physical clearances met strict safety and operational standards. By validating these elements on the ground first, the programme reduces risks ahead of actual flight testing and eventual operational deployment.





With the successful completion of these ground-based tests, only one final ground test remains before initiating flight trials, where the Meteor missile will be released from the F-35A under controlled flight conditions. These flights will assess real-world deployment dynamics, ensuring the missile performs as expected without negatively affecting the host aircraft.





This milestone marks a vital step towards operational readiness for the integration of the Meteor BVRAAM on the F-35A, combining the missile’s advanced beyond visual range engagement capabilities with the stealth and sensor fusion advantages of the F-35 platform. Once fully integrated, the F-35A will significantly enhance its air superiority role by extending its reach and lethality against aerial threats.





The collaboration between Lockheed Martin, MBDA, and the F-35 Joint Program Office highlights the ongoing commitment to enhancing the F-35’s versatility through the integration of cutting-edge weapon systems. It also represents a key example of interoperability advances between allied defence industries and military programmes.





Looking ahead, the flight test campaign will be critical to finalising the certification process for operational use, ensuring that the F-35A and Meteor combination meets the rigorous demands of modern air combat. The successful integration will provide armed forces with a powerful tool that effectively leverages the strengths of both the aircraft and missile technology.





