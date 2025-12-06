



Russian President Vladimir Putin departed for Russia on the evening of December 5 from Palam Technical Airport after concluding his state visit to India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar personally saw him off at the airport, marking the end of a significant two-day diplomatic engagement in New Delhi.





During the visit, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided a detailed briefing outlining the key discussions between the two countries. India emphasised the urgent need to reform the United Nations Security Council to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.





This focus on UN reform was a shared priority, reinforcing the continuing cooperation of India and Russia in important multilateral forums such as the G20, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).





President Putin used the summit to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi extensively on the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The discussions included the latest developments in the conflict and current negotiations underway between Russian representatives and United States authorities.





Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s longstanding neutral stance, stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a sustainable and peaceful resolution. He expressed India's readiness to assist in any constructive efforts toward ending hostilities at the earliest opportunity.





Both leaders also addressed global security concerns, reaffirming their joint commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Modi reiterated India's uncompromising zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, while President Putin conveyed full Russian support for India’s ongoing counter-terrorism initiatives.





Defence cooperation emerged as another key pillar of the bilateral talks. Russia reaffirmed its strong backing for India’s Make in India programme, particularly in the defence sector. The two sides discussed ways to deepen military-technical collaboration, including joint production ventures and technology transfers. This synergy aims to boost India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities while maintaining robust strategic ties.





On the economic and diplomatic fronts, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Russia's support in facilitating the opening of two new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. These new missions are expected to enhance bilateral engagement by expanding regional outreach, fostering trade, academic exchanges, cultural ties, and people-to-people contact across Russia.





Both leaders expressed optimism about the forward-looking nature of India-Russia relations. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to reforming global governance structures and maintaining close collaboration in multilateral settings.





The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, held as part of this visit, underscored the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries and their intent to promote peace, security, and development on a global scale.





The visit, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects the depth and breadth of the India-Russia relationship amid evolving international challenges and opportunities.





Based On ANI Report







