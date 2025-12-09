



The INS Chakra-3 represents a significant enhancement in India’s underwater warfare capability with its imminent delivery from Russia. This nuclear-powered attack submarine is based on the well-known Akula class design, specifically Project 971U Shchuka B.





It measures 110 metres in length and displaces approximately 14,000 tons when submerged, making it a formidable naval asset in terms of size and operational endurance.





Powered by a 190 MW nuclear reactor, the INS Chakra-3 has virtually unlimited range and the ability to sustain high underwater speeds exceeding 30 knots.





This speed allows it to manoeuvre rapidly in operational theatres and evade detection more efficiently. Additionally, the submarine is capable of diving to depths of up to 600 metres, enabling it to operate stealthily beneath the ocean surface while conducting surveillance or striking missions.





Armament is a crucial aspect of Chakra-3’s design. It is equipped with eight torpedo tubes, split between 533 mm and 650 mm diameters. These tubes are versatile and can launch a variety of weapons including heavy torpedoes, naval mines, anti-submarine rockets, and the potent Kalibr cruise missiles.





The submarine carries over forty weapons in total, granting it a formidable capability to engage surface ships, submarines, and land-based targets.





For Indian use, the submarine has undergone significant upgrades to meet specific operational requirements. The machinery mounts have been modified to reduce noise generation, enhancing stealth. Anechoic coatings, which absorb sonar waves, further improve the submarine’s ability to evade detection by enemy sensors.





Importantly, Indian-developed sensors have been integrated, enhancing situational awareness and targeting precision, thus tailoring the submarine to India’s strategic needs.





Unlike the Arihant class SSBN (nuclear ballistic missile submarines) designed explicitly for nuclear deterrence by carrying nuclear ballistic missiles, INS Chakra-3 is an SSN (nuclear-powered attack submarine).





Its primary mission focuses on hunting and neutralising enemy ships and submarines, as well as delivering precision strikes on land targets using conventional missiles. This makes Chakra-3 a highly versatile platform capable of shaping naval engagements below the surface and projecting power ashore.





India’s acquisition of the Chakra-3 also complements its ambitious indigenous submarine programme. The country is developing six advanced nuclear attack submarines domestically, designed to feature comparable power outputs and state-of-the-art systems.





This move toward indigenous production will enhance India’s self-reliance in defence, reduce dependency on foreign suppliers, and enable customised integration of advanced technologies suited to India’s strategic maritime context.





The forthcoming delivery of the INS Chakra-3 from Russia introduces a highly advanced and stealthy asset to the Indian Navy’s underwater fleet. Its blend of speed, deep-diving capability, versatile armaments, and upgraded stealth features positions it as a critical tool in India’s maritime security strategy.





This acquisition also aligns tightly with India’s broader goals of developing a world-class, indigenous nuclear submarine capability that ensures robust underwater dominance and credible deterrence in the Indian Ocean region and beyond.





Based On Republic World Report







