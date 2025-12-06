



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin engaged in comprehensive talks during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.





The discussions reflected the long-standing and multifaceted ties between the two nations, underlining their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across various domains.





The summit witnessed the signing and exchange of several significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). These agreements span a broad spectrum of sectors, including trade and commerce, migration and mobility, maritime cooperation, health and food safety, fertilizers, academic exchanges, and media cooperation.





The MoUs aim to enhance people-to-people connections and further strengthen bilateral relations on multiple fronts.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Putin warmly at Hyderabad House. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the special and time-tested bilateral relations, emphasising the intent to foster comprehensive and detailed discussions to propel the partnership further. This visit marks an important reaffirmation of the strategic ties that underpin mutual cooperation on both regional and global stages.





President Putin's visit began with a gesture that symbolises the enduring cultural and historical links between India and Russia. He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, honouring Gandhi’s legacy and teaching.





The connection between Gandhi’s philosophy and Russia’s historical backdrop was acknowledged as a shared heritage, strengthening the friendly bond between the two countries. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh Gonda accompanied President Putin during this significant tribute.





The ceremonial formalities reflected the importance of the State visit. President Putin received a warm welcome alongside a Guard of Honour at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the high diplomatic protocol and respect accorded to the Russian President. The Rashtrapati Bhavan described the event as a marking of strengthened ties between India and Russia.





Throughout the summit, both leaders exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues that concern their countries. The talks were not confined to bilateral matters but extended to cooperation on geopolitical stability and shared interests at the international level. This included discussions on security, economic development, and strategic alliances that impact the broader Asia-Pacific and Eurasian regions.





The 23rd Annual Summit served to consolidate India-Russia relations against a complex and evolving global backdrop. The engagement set a positive tone for enhanced collaboration and mutual support in upcoming challenges and opportunities. By reaffirming their strategic partnership, both nations signal their readiness to work closely on matters of defence, trade, scientific innovation, and cultural exchange.





President Putin's two-day State visit, held on December 4 and 5, was conducted at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reflects the enduring friendship and strategic alignment between the two powers.





The summit outcomes are likely to shape the trajectory of bilateral cooperation and positively influence regional diplomacy and international relations for the foreseeable future.





Based On ANI Report







