



The recent summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in Delhi marks a significant deepening of the India–Russia partnership, highlighting strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.





Central to their discussions was the establishment of a comprehensive Economic Cooperation Program set to run until 2030. This ambitious plan outlines clear objectives to expand bilateral trade, enhance co-production and co-innovation efforts, and explore the possibility of a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, laying the groundwork for intensified economic integration.





A major breakthrough was the signing of a landmark manpower agreement designed to simplify and legalise the employment of Indian workers in Russia. This agreement aims to facilitate tens of thousands of Indian nationals securing jobs in vital sectors such as construction, textiles, engineering, and electronics.





By streamlining legal processes, the pact promises to boost employment opportunities and further strengthen labour ties between the two countries, benefiting both economies.





In a move to foster closer people-to-people connections, India announced the introduction of free 30-day e-tourist visas for Russian citizens, alongside group tourist visas. These visa reforms are expected to spur a rise in tourism flows between the nations, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. Enhanced tourism is also anticipated to positively impact local economies on both sides.





Energy cooperation remains a cornerstone of the partnership. Russia reaffirmed its commitment to continue supplying India with discounted oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear cooperation, including ongoing support for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.





This energy collaboration is particularly significant for India, as it navigates external geopolitical pressures relating to its continuing imports of Russian crude. The supply assurances underscore Russia’s strategic role in supporting India’s growth trajectory and clean energy ambitions.





Regarding the sensitive issue of the Ukraine conflict, PM Modi clarified India’s stance by emphasising that “India is not neutral; India’s side is peace.” This underscores India’s proactive diplomatic positioning aimed at conflict resolution. President Putin acknowledged this approach, recognising India’s unique role as a diplomatic interlocutor and signalling a willingness to consider peaceful solutions in the crisis.





Taken together, the summit outcomes showcase a broad and multifaceted India–Russia bilateral agenda that extends well beyond traditional defence and diplomatic ties. The emphasis on long-term economic planning, workforce mobility, tourism facilitation, and sustained energy cooperation suggests both nations are committed to a durable and strategic partnership calibrated for the evolving global landscape.





