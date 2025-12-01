



Karnataka-based start-up Neuralix AI has achieved a significant milestone by developing India’s first indigenous defence artificial intelligence (AI) technology.





This breakthrough was showcased with the launch of the country’s first complete ‘indigenous defence AI-as-a-Service’ (ALAAS) platform, inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Chanakya Defence dialogue held at the Manik Shah Centre in Delhi.





Neuralix AI is a deep technology company founded by Kannadigas, which developed this AI technology specifically for the Indian Army under the Ministry of Defence’s IDEX ADITY 2.0 initiative. This programme is a clear demonstration of the Government of India’s commitment to fostering indigenous innovation in strategic defence sectors, laying the foundation for a future-ready military equipped with advanced AI capabilities.





The project centres around an indigenous large language model (LLM), designed to address multiple defence operational requirements. Its applications are broad-ranging, including command support, document intelligence analysis, speech interface deployment, translation engines, operational analytics, and enhanced data integration. These functionalities are strategically tailored to improve decision-making, situational awareness, and operational efficiency within the armed forces.





By deploying an AI system developed entirely within India, the initiative aims to reduce the dependency on foreign technology for critical defence operations. This autonomy is expected to enhance operational readiness and security, especially against the backdrop of modern warfare's increasing complexity and reliance on data-driven systems.





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the indigenous defence AI technology strengthens the country’s military capabilities, aligning well with the broader vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ — India’s drive towards self-reliance in defence technologies. This development marks an important step in reducing strategic vulnerabilities linked to imported defence technology dependencies.





Neuralix AI’s Co-Founder, Vikram Jayaram, expressed pride in the company’s key role in advancing indigenous AI innovation for strategic sectors. He emphasised the Ministry of Defence’s IDEX ADITY 2.0 initiative as a vital platform that empowers start-ups and innovators to contribute transformative technologies to India’s national security.





Furthermore, the AI system supports hybrid cloud environments by integrating foreign cloud services and internet connectivity securely, ensuring seamless data flow while maintaining sovereign control over sensitive defence data. This approach paves the way for smart digital transformation within the armed forces, enabling a self-reliant and future-ready defence ecosystem.





In sum, the indigenous defence AI technology developed by Neuralix AI represents a strategic leap forward for India’s defence sector, combining advanced AI capabilities with national priorities to bolster both operational excellence and technological sovereignty. The initiative promises to drive innovation further and enrich India’s defence industry with cutting-edge, homegrown artificial intelligence solutions.





Agencies







