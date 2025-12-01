



Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated a dedicated manufacturing facility for High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) in Bengaluru. This event marks a significant milestone in India's push towards self-reliance in advanced aerospace technologies.​





HAPS, also known as High-Altitude Platform Stations, function as stratospheric drones capable of operating at altitudes of 18 to 20 kilometres for months or even years.





Powered primarily by solar energy, these platforms offer persistent surveillance, telecommunication, and environmental monitoring without the high costs associated with satellite launches.





CSIR-NAL has already demonstrated progress through subscale prototypes, achieving flights up to 7.5 kilometres altitude and over 10 hours of endurance.​





The new facility will support the production of full-scale HAPS airframes, building on earlier subscale tests conducted at Challakere in Karnataka. These tests featured a 12-metre wingspan model weighing 23 kilograms, which flew for 8.5 hours at three kilometres altitude, surpassing initial expectations. Advanced gallium arsenide solar panels, more efficient than silicon-based alternatives, will enable extended missions in the full-scale versions.​





India aims for the first full-scale HAPS flight to reach 20 kilometres by 2027, with potential deployment for defence applications like border monitoring by that timeframe.





The technology provides advantages over traditional satellites, including lower deployment costs, modular payloads, and greater flexibility for redirection. Challenges remain, such as stratospheric weather variability and regulatory frameworks for high-altitude operations.​





This inauguration aligns with broader initiatives at CSIR-NAL, including recent developments in trainer aircraft and aviation safety systems, underscoring the laboratory's role in indigenous aerospace innovation.





Dr. Jitendra Singh's involvement highlights government support for transitioning prototypes to operational capabilities, positioning India among nations advancing HAPS technology. The facility promises to accelerate research into cost-effective alternatives for strategic aerial platforms.​





PIB







