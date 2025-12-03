



The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that the National Investigation Agency has achieved a conviction rate of 92.44% across 172 judged cases out of 692 registered since its inception, positioning it among the world's leading counter-terrorism agencies.​





This remarkable rate underscores the agency's enhanced capabilities following extensive reforms initiated post the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai highlighted how these measures have transformed the NIA into a globally renowned body proficient in prevention, investigation, and prosecution of national security threats.​





Legislative empowerment via the NIA Amendment Act 2019 has broadened its jurisdiction to probe scheduled offences abroad involving Indian citizens or interests. The mandate now encompasses offences under the Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, human trafficking, and cyber terrorism, addressing contemporary security challenges effectively.​





The agency's footprint has expanded nationwide with 21 branch offices, two zonal offices in Guwahati and Jammu, and headquarters in Delhi. Manpower has been bolstered significantly, with 769 posts sanctioned in the last five years, elevating the total authorised strength to 1,901.​





To accelerate trials, 52 NIA Special Courts operate across India, including three exclusive courts in Ranchi, Jammu, and Mumbai for scheduled offences. This infrastructure ensures swift, consistent prosecutions in high-stakes terror cases.​





Technological advancement features prominently through the National Terror Data Fusion and Analysis Centre, leveraging big data analytics, AI, and digitised workflows for superior investigative efficiency. These tools enhance supervision, accountability, and process automation in terror probes.​





Specialised units fortify the NIA's structure, including the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, Anti-Cyber Terrorism Division, FATF Cell, Financial Analysis Unit, and a legal expert-driven Special Cell.





The former ISIS Investigation Research Cell evolved into the broader Counter Terrorism Research Cell in 2018, covering diverse global terror landscapes.​





International collaboration has intensified with the 2024 launch of the Foreign Investigation Request Unit to streamline cross-border evidence gathering.





The NIA hosted the third Ministerial Conference on No Money for Terror in 2022, drawing delegates from 78 countries and 16 organisations, alongside joint training with neighbours like Bangladesh and Nepal.​





A March 2025 MoU with the National Forensic Science University bolsters forensic expertise among NIA officers. These efforts benchmark the agency against top global counter-terror outfits in methodology, technology, and cooperation.​





Recent performance reinforces this trajectory, with a 100% conviction rate in 2024 across 25 cases involving 68 accused, alongside chargesheets against 408 others. Such outcomes reflect rigorous investigations amid focus areas like left-wing extremism and north-east insurgency.





