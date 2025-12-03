



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's robust evacuation efforts at the India World Annual Conclave 2025, revealing that the nation has safely brought back 28,000 citizens from various conflict zones over the past three years since the Ukraine crisis began.​​





This figure underscores a proactive stance, with approximately 20,000 evacuees from Ukraine alone through Operation Ganga, amid ongoing hostilities and logistical challenges like long-distance movements and crowded borders.​





Jaishankar emphasised that India cannot afford passivity when crises threaten its diaspora, particularly with millions working abroad; systems activate immediately to secure personnel upon conflict detection.​





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal engagement, such as visiting worker camps in Gulf nations, sets a tone from the top that permeates government operations, prioritising overseas Indian welfare.​





Global mobility has emerged as a cornerstone of the world economy, driven by demographic imbalances, talent competitiveness, and varying societal views on labour, yet irregular paths invite crime and exploitation.​





Legal, formal migration yields benefits, whereas undocumented flows attract illicit activities, prompting India to champion structured workforce deployment worldwide.​





Domestically, the MADAD portal has resolved 138,000 grievances in the Gulf alone over three years, enhancing consular support through online tracking and escalation mechanisms.​





Passport access has expanded dramatically, from 77 application centres a decade ago to an additional 468 today, alongside initiatives like Post Office Passport Seva Kendras and mobile vans for remote areas.​





Recent evacuations illustrate this capability: Operation Kaveri from Sudan evacuated 4,097; Operation Ajay from Israel brought back 1,343; and Operation Sindhu from Iran rescued 3,597, all provided gratis with logistical aid.​





India is modernising its 40-year-old emigration framework via the draft Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, open for public comments until late November 2025, to better regulate overseas employment and welfare.​





This legislation proposes licensing recruiters under a risk-based system, penalties for violations, and an Overseas Mobility Council to coordinate ministries, addressing fraud and enhancing worker protections.​





Intergovernmental agreements on mobility are gaining diplomatic traction, while skill-building programs prepare Indians for confident global participation, aligning with India's rising international footprint.​





