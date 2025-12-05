



Novasensa, a US-based recycling firm active in India, asserts that addressing discrepancies between policy frameworks and on-ground industry challenges remains pivotal to accelerating India's critical minerals security.





Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Lacayo, in remarks to ANI on 4 December 2025, highlighted the pressing need for policymakers to align their strategies with the realities faced by companies in the field. This alignment, she argued, would bolster India's competitiveness in the global contest for rare earths and other vital minerals essential for clean energy transitions.​​





India confronts substantial import dependence, sourcing over 80 per cent of its critical minerals from volatile international supply chains, which exposes sectors like renewables and defence to geopolitical risks.





Demand for minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and copper is projected to more than double by 2030, underscoring the urgency of domestic production and refining capabilities. Lacayo emphasised that start-ups like Novasensa, innovating in e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling alongside dry coal beneficiation via X-ray technology, require targeted policy support to thrive alongside larger players.​





The government has introduced the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) in January 2025, allocating substantial funds—including ₹16,300 crore for exploration, overseas acquisitions, and public sector investments—to enhance the value chain.





Key measures encompass fast-track approvals for mining projects, auctions of over 100 critical mineral blocks by 2031, and ₹500 crore each for strategic reserves and research and development.





Recent regulatory tweaks, such as the September 2025 Office Memorandum from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, alongside zero customs duties on 12 critical minerals in the Union Budget 2025-26, aim to spur private participation and streamline operations.​





Despite these advances, Lacayo noted persistent policy gaps, including irrational bidding in auctions for lithium and rare earth elements, and insufficient offshore mining regulations to protect marine ecosystems.





She advocated for direct industry-government dialogues to refine implementation, positioning recycling as a swift bridge to self-reliance while primary mining infrastructure develops over 10 to 15 years.





Novasensa's selection as the sole industry recycling partner in certain initiatives exemplifies how such collaboration could propel India towards a positive-sum growth model in critical minerals.​​





India's international partnerships and amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act further signal momentum, yet bridging the policy-industry divide will determine the pace of progress. Lacayo's call resonates amid global supply concentrations dominated by a few nations, urging India to leverage its third-largest energy consumer status for strategic autonomy.





Ongoing industry consultations, as she described, represent the most vital step forward in this high-stakes endeavour.​





Based On ANI Report







