



Russia has reiterated its commitment to being a dependable energy supplier to India, a crucial assurance amid India's rapidly expanding economic demands. President Vladimir Putin, during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasised the enduring partnership between the two nations in the energy sector.





He explicitly stated that Russia would continue uninterrupted shipments of oil, natural gas, coal, and other essential fuel resources required for India’s ongoing development.





This declaration highlights the strength of bilateral cooperation in conventional energy supplies, noting that Russia remains a reliable partner in meeting India's diverse energy needs. Putin underlined the expansion of collaboration beyond fossil fuels, drawing attention to the significant joint nuclear power venture underway.





Russia is spearheading the construction of India’s largest nuclear power plant, a flagship project that marks deepening energy ties.





Alongside this, Putin mentioned future possibilities for cooperation in emerging nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants. He also brought up potential non-energy applications of nuclear science in fields like medicine and agriculture, signalling a broadening of technological engagement between the two countries.





Infrastructure and logistics form another focal point of Russia-India ties. Putin outlined efforts to develop new transport and trade corridors aimed at enhancing connectivity, specifically through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).





This corridor, connecting Russia and Belarus to the Indian Ocean, is designed to streamline trade routes and bolster economic linkages.





In addition to energy and transport, the two nations are strengthening collaboration in high-technology and industrial sectors. Joint initiatives span machine manufacturing, digital technology development, space exploration, and other science-intensive industries. Putin highlighted plans for Russia to play an increased role in India’s domestic manufacturing sector, particularly under the Make in India program championed by Prime Minister Modi.





The partnership is not solely economic and strategic. Putin emphasised the cultural and humanitarian dimensions of India-Russia relations, noting a long history of mutual interest in traditions, history, and shared spiritual values. Scientific and educational exchanges have flourished, particularly through active contacts among youth and public institutions.





On the global stage, both countries assert their independent foreign policies, working within multilateral organisations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Putin pointed out their joint efforts to promote a more just, democratic multipolar world order and their commitment to upholding the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.





Russia remains a major global energy player, possessing some of the largest oil and natural gas reserves worldwide. As of early 2024, it ranked as the third-largest oil producer, with output approximating 10.8 million barrels per day and proven reserves around 80 billion barrels. It also holds the world’s largest proven natural gas reserves, estimated at 1,600 trillion cubic metres, producing 618 billion cubic metres in 2022.





Despite substantial reliance on fossil fuels, with thermal power comprising over 60 per cent of electricity generation capacity, Russia’s energy sector faces significant geopolitical challenges. Russia was once a critical supplier of fossil fuels to Europe, providing over half of the EU’s solid fossil fuel imports and 43 per cent of its natural gas before the conflict in Ukraine.





Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Western sanctions severely targeted the Russian energy industry, aiming to disrupt its revenue streams used to fund military operations. Key Russian oil and gas companies like Rosneft and Lukoil came under specific sanctions from the US Treasury and allied governments, impacting Moscow’s export capabilities.





Against this backdrop, Russia’s commitment to India as a stable energy partner assumes strategic importance. It reflects a mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties through diversified energy supplies, industrial cooperation, and enhanced connectivity, while collectively navigating shifting global geopolitical dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







