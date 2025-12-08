



India’s decision to lease the 36-year-old Russian nuclear submarine K-391 Bratsk, to be commissioned as INS Chakra III, reflects a strategic move to bolster naval power rapidly despite significant challenges and potential geopolitical risks, wrote renowned Defence Analyst Girish Linganna on Mathrubhumi News portal.





The lease agreement, confirmed by Russia and based on a 2019 contract, involves a payment of approximately $2 billion (₹18,000 crore) for a 10-year term. This approach allows the Indian Navy to deploy a powerful nuclear attack submarine much faster and at a lower upfront cost than purchasing a new vessel outright.





The submarine, part of the Shchuka-B class (NATO designation Akula-class), was originally commissioned in 1989 and shares the capabilities of this Soviet-era family of vessels. Although aging and long removed from active service—decommissioned in 1998 and undergoing very limited repair since 2003—it remains relevant due to its potential upgrade.





Its initial repair process was flawed, with delays caused by limited finances and insufficient repair capabilities at a Kamchatka facility. In 2013, the submarine was transferred to the Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre in Severodvinsk, which has better infrastructure and skilled workers, yet even this effort stalled, leading to Russia declaring the submarine beyond restoration in 2022.





Despite these setbacks, renewed plans emerged in early 2024 for comprehensive refurbishment and modernisation under Project 09718, which aims to transform the submarine into a more advanced platform tailored to India’s strategic needs.





This upgrade includes installing vertical launch systems to accommodate the BrahMos missile, a prominent joint India-Russia supersonic cruise missile developed largely in India. However, the original design of K-391 Bratsk did not support vertical launch tubes, so engineering a retrofit represents a significant technical challenge that entails fundamental redesigns.





The BrahMos missile itself derives from the Russian Oniks anti-ship missile, which is also employed in Russia’s latest Yasen-class submarines. These submarines feature eight vertical launch systems, each capable of firing four Oniks missiles or alternatively, Kalibr cruise missiles and the hypersonic Zircon missile.





Such weaponry considerably enhances combat versatility and lethality. In contrast, K-391 Bratsk has eight torpedo tubes (four 533mm and four 650mm), capable of launching powerful torpedoes like the Type 65 and its variant Type 65-76 Kit, which can carry nuclear warheads. It remains unclear if Oniks missiles can be launched from these tubes, though Kalibr missiles are compatible with 533mm tubes.





The potential integration of BrahMos and other advanced missiles, including possibly Zircon, would represent a substantial upgrade in India’s underwater strike capability.





The Zircon hypersonic missile features a relatively small warhead of around 100-150 kg, limiting its destructive power against larger vessels but making it suitable for damaging frigates or similar ships. Although India possesses nuclear capabilities, there is uncertainty regarding its ability to produce miniaturised nuclear warheads compatible with missiles like Zircon.





An additional complexity lies in the geopolitical arena. The lease and upgrade deal fall under the United States' Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which sanctions countries acquiring significant military technology from Russia.





Despite this, the United States has historically refrained from imposing such sanctions on India, suggesting a tacit acceptance or strategic tolerance that allows Delhi to proceed without facing punitive measures.





This submarine acquisition effort underscores India’s pragmatic approach to enhancing its naval power. Leasing an existing platform with upgrades enables rapid capability enhancement while avoiding the long timelines and higher costs necessary for indigenous nuclear submarine development or new purchases.





It also deepens defence ties with Russia, a key strategic partner for India in the sphere of advanced military technology.





India’s lease of the aged yet potentially modernizable K-391 Bratsk submarine aligns with its ambition to secure a credible and potent underwater deterrent and strike force. The project involves overcoming significant technical challenges and navigates complex geopolitical pressures, but ultimately aims to significantly boost the Indian Navy’s operational reach and flexibility in deep-sea warfare.





