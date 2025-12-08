



TATA Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin have jointly announced the establishment of a new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bangalore to support the operations of the C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft in India.





This development marks a significant step towards strengthening the defence ecosystem in India, particularly in sustaining and enhancing the readiness of one of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) key tactical airlift platforms.





The C-130J Super Hercules has been a mainstay for the IAF with 12 aircraft currently in operation. Known globally for its reliability and mission versatility, the C-130J serves both military and humanitarian roles and has set records for operations in high-altitude regions such as Daulat Beg Oldi and Nayoma Air Base in eastern Ladakh.





The newly announced MRO facility aims to build on this legacy by offering comprehensive heavy maintenance, component repair, overhaul, structural checks, and testing for the entire C-130J fleet in India.





The facility will also provide structural restoration and avionics upgrades, expand training opportunities for Indian engineers and maintainers, and foster new business prospects for Indian suppliers throughout the C-130 supply chain.





This reflects a broader move to deepen India’s technical capability and manufacturing prowess in aerospace and defence industries, aligning closely with the government's ‘Make in India’ objectives.





TATA Advanced Systems, an established partner with Lockheed Martin in manufacturing C-130 empennages and aero-structure assemblies in India, will take a central operational role at the MRO.





The collaboration demonstrates a sustained commitment to growing India’s aerospace base by localising world-class sustainment capabilities and enhancing the global supply network for the C-130 platform.





Senior executives from Lockheed Martin expressed that the facility will significantly improve air readiness for the Indian Air Force and provide a strategic capability for regional and global C-130 operators.





The MRO is set to integrate into Lockheed Martin’s worldwide Certified Service Centre network, positioning India as a critical hub for C-130 maintenance and support not only for the domestic fleet but also potentially for other operators in the region.





The ground breaking ceremony was attended by senior officials from the IAF, government dignitaries, industry leaders, and representatives from both TATA Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin, underscoring the high-level strategic importance attached to this project.





This partnership reflects over seven decades of Lockheed Martin’s involvement in India’s aerospace and defence sectors, highlighting a trajectory from manufacturing cooperation to sophisticated sustainment operations on Indian soil.





Construction of the MRO facility is expected to conclude by late 2026, with the first C-130 slated for maintenance operations at the site in early 2027. This timeline signifies an ambitious but achievable goal to ramp up India’s defence infrastructure capabilities to international standards within a relatively short period.





The MRO facility will not only improve response times and operational readiness but also enhance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. It will support the ongoing operational footprint of the C-130J along with potential future sustainment for variants like the KC-130J and older C-130 B-H legacy aircraft, broadening the scope of capability enhancement for the Indian Air Force.





This collaboration also heralds new opportunities for skill development and innovation within India’s aerospace workforce, signalling a move towards generational self-reliance in defence technology sustenance.





It establishes a platform for the indigenous aerospace industry to innovate, compete globally, and support critical defence platforms with greater autonomy.





Ultimately, this MRO facility strengthens the strategic and operational bond between Lockheed Martin and TATA Advanced Systems, reflecting the growing confidence in India’s ability to shape its own defence future. It promotes India’s vision to be not just a consumer but a global supplier and sustainment hub for advanced military aircraft.





The venture inaugurates a new chapter in the India-US defence partnership and exemplifies the broader objectives of localisation, capacity building, and deepening bilateral industrial ties within the evolving defence-industrial landscape.





It complements other ongoing efforts in Indian aerospace manufacturing and sets the foundation for future collaborations across cutting-edge defence technologies.





Based On PTI Report







