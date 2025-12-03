



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy, provided critical insights into Operation Sindoor during his recent annual press conference.





The operation, launched in May, was marked by assertive deployment and strategic manoeuvres that significantly constrained the Pakistan Navy's operational freedom.





Without delving into specific operational details, Admiral Tripathi confirmed that Operation Sindoor "remains in progress," signalling ongoing measures to sustain pressure on Pakistan's naval capabilities.





The Indian Navy’s aggressive posturing during the operation included the deployment of a carrier battle group, a potent demonstration of maritime strength. This show of force compelled the Pakistan Navy to limit their movements, confining them predominantly to ports or the Makran coast.





Such containment effectively diminished Pakistan’s ability to project naval power into the Arabian Sea and beyond, thereby securing key maritime approaches for India.





In addition to tactical advantages, Operation Sindoor has inflicted a strategic economic impact on Pakistan. The Navy Chief highlighted that the operation’s pressure caused a significant number of merchant vessels to avoid routes that directly or indirectly served Pakistani ports.





This shift in commercial shipping patterns has exerted a notable financial strain on Pakistan, disrupting maritime trade and logistics.





Admiral Tripathi also emphasised the sustained high level of operational readiness maintained by the Indian Navy over the last seven to eight months following the initial hostilities.





This vigilance, particularly in the Western Arabian Sea, has ensured that India remains prepared to respond swiftly to any escalation or hostile action. It underscores a long-term commitment to maritime security and deterrence in a region of critical strategic importance.





The operation's continuation also suggests a calibrated approach by the Indian Navy, which balances assertive naval power with measured restraint to maintain control over the security environment.





This posture appears designed to deny advantages to Pakistan without precipitating uncontrolled escalation, thus asserting dominance in a complex and sensitive maritime theatre.





Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy has demonstrated not only its combat capabilities but also its strategic acumen in imposing multifaceted pressure—military, economic, and psychological—on Pakistan.





The ongoing nature of the operation underscores its evolving objectives as India seeks to consolidate maritime superiority and safeguard its interests in a challenging regional context.





Based On PTI Report







