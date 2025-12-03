



Hyderabad-based Akin Analytics, a pioneering deep-tech firm specialising in AI-powered drone analytics and indigenous manufacturing, has secured land in Andhra Pradesh to establish a cutting-edge drone production facility.





This development aligns with the state's ambitious push to create India's first and largest Drone City in Orvakal, Kurnool district, spanning 300 acres. The move underscores the company's expansion from its core offerings in aerial intelligence, pilot training, and custom drone solutions into large-scale manufacturing.​





The facility forms part of broader Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the Andhra Pradesh government, alongside firms like Algobotics, Senselmaze, and Airpase, to bolster the drone ecosystem.





Akin Analytics, India's first women-led deep-tech start-up in this domain, brings expertise in AI integration, RPTO-based training, and applications across agriculture, aviation, mining, energy, and disaster management. Land acquisition in the Orvakal zone positions the company within a hub designed for comprehensive drone design, manufacturing, testing, research, repairs, and development.​​





Andhra Pradesh envisions this Drone City as an international gateway, complete with advanced manufacturing parks, certification centres, and training for 25,000 remote pilots, aiming to generate 40,000 jobs and host the world's largest common drone testing facility.





Robust state incentives, including capital subsidies and SGST reimbursements, will support such investments, fostering self-reliance in drone technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The project complements twin Space Cities in nearby districts, targeting ₹25,000 crore in investments and over 35,000 additional jobs.​





Akin Analytics' involvement builds on prior collaborations, such as its MoU with NECTAR for drone services in India's North East, highlighting its role in deploying indigenous agri-drones and analytics platforms.





The facility will enhance capabilities in sectors like surveillance, logistics, and defence, reducing import dependency and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in drone innovation. Foundation stones for the Drone City were laid by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, signalling strong central-state synergy.​​





This expansion reflects growing momentum in India's drone sector, driven by policy 4.0 reforms and demand for home-grown solutions in military, agricultural, and infrastructure applications.





For Akin Analytics, the Andhra Pradesh venture marks a strategic leap, leveraging its technology platform for scalable production amid global competition. Development work on the site is set to commence shortly, promising rapid ecosystem maturation.​





Agencies







