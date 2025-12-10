



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has reported significant progress in the development of a high-power computing AI cloud intended for the armed forces.





his strategic initiative aims to enhance the digital infrastructure and operational capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence into military applications.





The Committee emphasised the importance of adhering strictly to the timelines established for technology delivery so that the armed forces can effectively adapt and deploy these advancements.





In its comprehensive report presented in Parliament, the Committee noted ongoing efforts to modernise the Indian military under an ‘Integrated Capability Development Plan’.





This plan ensures the induction of contemporary military platforms along with the rapid incorporation of new technologies, thereby maintaining round-the-clock operational readiness to defend the nation. The Committee also expressed satisfaction with the progress being made in the modernisation of key military assets.





Regarding the Navy, the report highlighted ambitious plans to expand its fleet significantly. There are forecasts to increase the number of ships and submarines to 234 over the coming years, supported by the construction of 61 warships presently underway, with an expected induction by 2030.





Nearly all these vessels—60 out of 61—are being constructed in Indian shipyards, reflecting a strong push towards indigenisation. Further contracts for 62 additional ships and submarines, along with 120 fast interceptor craft, are at an advanced stage, ensuring sustained growth in domestic shipbuilding capacity.





The Committee commended the Navy's focus on achieving greater self-reliance in ship design and construction, urging continuous efforts to expedite ongoing projects. This drive for indigenisation aligns with the broader goal of strengthening India's industrial and military ecosystem.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that over the last decade, approximately 65% of expenditure was directed towards indigenous procurement, with an even higher ratio of 83.91% Indian sourcing recorded in the fiscal year 2023-24.





Technological innovation and adaptability were key themes throughout the discussions. The Committee acknowledged the evolving nature of warfare, transitioning from traditional land, air, and sea domains to more complex theatres involving space, cyberspace, and remote-controlled weapons such as drones and sea-drones.





This paradigm shift necessitates advanced computing and artificial intelligence capabilities, which the National Quantum Mission and high-power computing AI cloud are designed to provide. These initiatives are expected to bolster the armed forces’ capacity to develop robust digital platforms and modernise existing weapon systems.





The Committee also reiterated its support for women’s empowerment within the armed forces. It praised ongoing efforts by the Army to expand women's roles and called for these measures to continue unabated, fostering a level playing field across all services.





In relation to the Indian Air Force, the report conveyed plans to upgrade the Su-30 fighter jets through an indigenous program involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and private industry partners, all under the supervision of the IAF. This reflects a strong emphasis on self-sufficiency in high-tech military aviation capabilities.





On personnel matters, the Navy reported a workforce comprising 10,045 officers, 59,828 sailors, 11,634 Agniveers, and 32,171 defence civilians. The Committee was assured that all Navy personnel are fully trained, competent, and capable of maintaining the Navy’s combat potential and operational preparedness.





The Committee expressed confidence that the combination of indigenous shipbuilding, AI-powered digital infrastructure, and modernisation of platforms across all three services is positioning India to meet future defence challenges. Timely completion of technology and manufacturing programs remains a critical factor to ensure these gains translate effectively into operational advantage.





Based On PTI Report







