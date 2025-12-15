



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Amman, Jordan, on Monday, 15 December 2025, marking the commencement of his official two-day visit to the Middle Eastern nation.





Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan personally greeted him at the airport, underscoring the warmth of the reception as PM Modi embarked on this leg of his overseas tour.





The visit to Jordan, scheduled from 15 to 16 December, comes at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. It holds special significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan.





PM Modi is set to engage in high-level talks to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange perspectives on regional developments.





Ahead of his departure from Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the historic nature of the trip. "This historic visit will mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries," he stated, emphasising its milestone status.





The itinerary also includes an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Jordan, fostering stronger people-to-people connections.





Following the Jordan leg, PM Modi will proceed to Ethiopia from 16 to 17 December, marking his maiden visit to the African country. In Addis Ababa, he will hold detailed discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, covering all facets of bilateral relations. Notably, Addis Ababa serves as the headquarters of the African Union.





PM Modi recalled India's G20 Presidency in 2023, during which the African Union gained permanent membership in the bloc. "In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with H E Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there," he noted. He is also slated to address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.





In his address, PM Modi expressed enthusiasm for sharing insights on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and the potential of the India-Ethiopia partnership for the Global South. The Ministry of External Affairs affirmed that the visit will reinforce the shared commitment of both nations as Global South partners to deepen friendship and broaden cooperation.





Concluding the tour, PM Modi will visit Oman from 17 to 18 December at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, representing his second trip to the Gulf nation. This coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, building on the Sultan's state visit to India in December 2023.





India and Oman enjoy an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership, grounded in centuries-old ties of friendship, trade, and robust people-to-people links. The discussions in Muscat are expected to encompass a comprehensive review of cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture, and culture.





Both sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM Modi anticipates strengthening the Strategic Partnership and the robust commercial-economic relationship. He plans to address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, acknowledging their immense contributions to the country's development and bilateral ties.





This three-nation tour reflects India's proactive diplomacy in West Asia and Africa, aiming to bolster strategic partnerships amid evolving regional dynamics. The visits underscore New Delhi's focus on deepening economic, defence, and cultural engagements while prioritising diaspora outreach.





