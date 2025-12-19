



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his visit to Oman, the final leg of a significant three-nation tour. This journey underscores New Delhi's strategic emphasis on West Asia and Africa amid evolving global dynamics.





In Muscat, PM Modi received a warm send-off at the airport from Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said. This high-level gesture highlighted the premium placed by Omani leadership on bilateral ties with India.





The visit marked a diplomatic milestone, with PM Modi being conferred the "First Class of the Order of Oman," the Sultanate's highest civilian honour. This prestigious award brings the total number of international civilian honours received by him to 29.





PM Modi arrived in Oman on Wednesday and was personally received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat. The leaders promptly launched a series of bilateral engagements aimed at fortifying India-Oman relations.





These interactions culminated on Thursday in formal talks between the two leaders. A key outcome was the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a free trade pact that elevates their strategic partnership.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the CEPA would boost trade volumes between India and Oman. It promises to enhance investments, drive economic diversification, and open avenues across major sectors.





The agreement is poised to catalyse growth and employment generation. Jaiswal noted that for ordinary citizens, it translates into more jobs, improved market access for businesses, robust supply chains, and expanded economic opportunities on both sides.





Beyond economics, PM Modi and Sultan Haitham exchanged views on defence and security cooperation. Discussions also covered trade, investment, energy, agriculture, technology, emerging fields, culture, and people-to-people ties.





The leaders addressed regional and global issues as well, with Jaiswal sharing details via a post on X. This comprehensive dialogue reflects the multifaceted nature of India-Oman relations.





Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum. He spotlighted India's reforms over the past 11 years, which have positioned the country as one of the world's most competitive markets.





This Oman visit capped a broader three-nation itinerary, reaffirming PM Modi's focus on West Asia. In recent years, he has engaged with UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and now Oman, nurturing key partnerships in the region.





Preceding Oman was a two-day visit to Ethiopia, where PM Modi received the "Nishan of Ethiopia," a great national honour. India and Ethiopia elevated their ties to a full Strategic Partnership, signalling deepened collaboration.





During the Jordan leg, PM Modi met King Abdullah II and conducted official engagements with Jordanian authorities and business leaders. These interactions further solidified diplomatic and economic bonds.





The tour exemplifies India's proactive diplomacy in prioritising strategic regions. It advances economic integration, security cooperation, and mutual prosperity amid a complex geopolitical landscape.





