



Protests have erupted across Dhaka following the death of Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a prominent activist and potential election candidate. Violent clashes have targeted major media outlets, with the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in the capital's Karwanbazar area coming under fierce attack.





The assault on Prothom Alo's office commenced around midnight on Thursday, 18 December 2025. Crowds gathered in response to news of Hadi's death, vandalising the premises with sticks and setting fires visible on adjacent roads, as reported by Nagorik.





Subsequently, The Daily Star building was targeted, with eyewitness accounts and live social media videos depicting flames engulfing the structure. Some employees remain trapped inside the offices amid the chaos, heightening concerns for safety.





Sharif Osman Hadi succumbed to injuries sustained in a gun attack on 12 December in Dhaka's Purana Paltan area. He was shot in the head while campaigning in a battery-powered rickshaw, pursued by an assailant on a motorcycle.





Initial treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital involved emergency brain surgery, but Hadi's condition deteriorated rapidly. The bullet had entered above his left ear and exited through the right side, inflicting severe damage to the brain stem, according to physicians cited by Dhaka Tribune.





He was transferred to Evercare Hospital before being airlifted to Singapore General Hospital on 15 December for advanced care. Despite these efforts, Hadi passed away, plunging Bangladesh into mourning.





Hadi's role as a key figure in the July Uprising and his status as a prospective Dhaka-8 candidate for the 2025 national elections amplified the tragedy's impact. His assassination has ignited fears over electoral stability in the interim government era.





Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, responded swiftly by declaring Saturday, 20 December 2025, a national day of mourning. Flags will fly at half-mast across government, semi-government, private buildings, educational institutions, and Bangladesh missions abroad.





Yunus emphasised governmental support for Hadi's family, pledging welfare assistance to his wife and only child. Special prayers are scheduled after Jummah on Friday, 19 December, seeking divine forgiveness for the "Martyr's" soul.





The protests underscore deepening tensions in Bangladesh's political landscape. Hadi's death, linked to targeted violence during campaigning, raises questions about security for opposition figures ahead of polls.





Media offices, symbols of independent journalism, have borne the brunt of public fury, possibly reflecting frustrations over coverage of the uprising or Hadi's activism. Nagorik reports suggest the mobs formed spontaneously post-news of his demise.





Social media footage reveals protesters hurling projectiles and igniting fires, with smoke billowing from Karwanbazar. Emergency services face challenges accessing the sites due to ongoing unrest.





This incident follows a pattern of violence since the July Uprising, which ousted the previous regime and installed Yunus's interim administration. Hadi's Inquilab Mancha group has been vocal in pushing for reforms.





Investigators continue probing the motorcycle-borne shooting, with no arrests confirmed yet. The attack's precision points to possible orchestration, fuelling speculation of political motives.





Yunus's address to the nation highlighted Hadi as a "Martyr," framing the loss as a national calamity. His welfare commitments signal an effort to placate grieving supporters and prevent escalation.





As Dhaka simmers, security forces have deployed in Karwanbazar to quell the violence. The media attacks risk further polarising public discourse, especially with elections looming.





Broader implications extend to Bangladesh's fragile transition. The protests could embolden hardliners, complicating Yunus's reform agenda and testing international observers' faith in the process.





Hadi's Singapore treatment underscores Bangladesh's reliance on foreign medical expertise for critical cases, a recurring theme in high-profile incidents. His demise there has intensified domestic outrage.





With national mourning underway, Friday's prayers may serve as a flashpoint for larger gatherings. Authorities urge restraint, but grief over Hadi's killing shows little sign of abating.





The torching of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star offices disrupts key information conduits, potentially stifling reporting on the unfolding crisis. Journalists' entrapment amplifies calls for protection.





In the context of regional geopolitics, Bangladesh's instability draws scrutiny from neighbours like India, wary of spillover effects. ANI's coverage highlights cross-border interest in the developments.





Ultimately, Sharif Osman Hadi's assassination marks a grim milestone, transforming personal tragedy into communal fury and imperilling democratic aspirations in Bangladesh.





