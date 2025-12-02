



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Indian Navy Chief, disclosed that Operation Sindoor has imposed notable economic repercussions on Pakistan. Following the operation launched in May 2025, insurance premiums for vessels destined for Pakistani ports have surged significantly.





This stems from the Indian Navy's assertive maritime posture, which deterred merchant shipping and confined the Pakistan Navy to its coastal vicinities.​ During Op Sindoor, the deployment of the carrier battle group aggressively in the Northern Arabian Sea kept Pakistan in their respective locations, and they never ventured out, says the Navy chief





Operation Sindoor emerged as India's calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The Indian armed forces executed precision strikes on nine terrorist sites across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and deeper territories between 6-7 May.





The Navy rapidly mobilised its carrier battle group, including INS Vikrant with MiG-29K fighters, submarines, and warships armed with BrahMos and Klub missiles, achieving combat readiness within 96 hours.​





During the operation, the Indian Navy adopted a forward-deployed stance in the northern Arabian Sea, placing Karachi port and key Pakistani naval assets within striking range. Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod confirmed that the fleet was on hot standby for land-attack missile launches multiple times, underscoring tri-service synergy.





This aggressive manoeuvring, coupled with weapon drills and air dominance patrols, effectively bottled up the adversary fleet near the Makran coast, denying it sea room.​





Admiral Tripathi, addressing his annual press conference on 2 December 2025, affirmed that Operation Sindoor persists as an ongoing endeavour.





The Navy has sustained elevated operational tempo in the Western Arabian Sea for seven to eight months post-hostilities, ensuring perpetual vigilance. He highlighted swift deployments, rapid firings, and constant combat readiness as hallmarks that prevented Pakistani naval forays.​





The financial strain on Pakistan manifests through disrupted maritime trade, with numerous merchant vessels rerouting to evade the heightened risks. Admiral Tripathi noted this avoidance directly inflated insurance costs, amplifying economic pressure amid the bottled-up naval constraints. Such outcomes validate the Navy's role in hybrid warfare, blending kinetic deterrence with non-kinetic leverage.​





This sustained posture aligns with broader strategic imperatives, positioning India as a stabilising force in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Navy Chief's remarks at events like the Admiral JG Nadkarni Memorial Lecture emphasise round-the-clock preparedness against abrupt conflicts involving state and non-state actors. Operation Sindoor thus exemplifies evolving maritime doctrine, ready to project power pre-emptively if required.​







