



The CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Boaz Levy, underscored the robust partnership between Israel and India in defence development, particularly in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.





Speaking to ANI on December 1, Levy highlighted India as one of IAI’s strongest defence partners, crediting their cooperation for forging a long-standing strategic relationship.





Levy emphasised the pioneering role IAI played in UAV development, noting that the world's first UAV, the Heron, was developed by IAI. He proudly stated that India has been a key partner in utilising and further advancing this technology, strengthening their bilateral defence ties.





The CEO further assured that IAI would provide full support to India’s future decisions regarding defence procurement. He stressed that while decision-making remains India’s prerogative, IAI remains committed to meeting any requirements India may present.





Joint development projects continue to be a vital component of this partnership. Levy cited the Barak MX missile defence system as an example, which is a collaborative endeavour involving the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and multiple Indian industries.





The Barak system has been actively deployed in recent conflicts, enhancing ballistic missile defence and air defence capabilities for both countries.





India’s armed forces already operate a substantial fleet of Heron UAVs across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. These drones have been extensively utilised for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, proving invaluable in border monitoring and specialised operations.





The successful deployment of Heron drones during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, targeting adversarial positions in Pakistan, has paved the way for further acquisitions. Indian defence officials have informed ANI that new orders are being placed to expand the fleet, reflecting the drones’ operational effectiveness.





Efforts are also underway to weaponize Heron UAVs with the Spike NLOS (non-line-of-sight) anti-tank guided missiles, elevating their capability from mere surveillance to armed precision strikes. This development represents a significant tactical enhancement for the Indian armed forces.





In recent years, India has upgraded its UAV inventory with the advanced Heron Mark-II drones, which are equipped with satellite communication technology. This allows for extended mission duration and greater operational range, critical for long-range border surveillance against threats from China and Pakistan.





Looking ahead, Indian armed forces have projected a requirement for nearly 400 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones over the next 10 to 15 years. This ambitious procurement reflects India’s strategic emphasis on maintaining advanced ISR and defensive capabilities as part of its overall security architecture.





The partnership between IAI and India, grounded in shared technological expertise and strategic defence objectives, continues to evolve. Levy’s assurances signal ongoing collaboration and mutual trust that will support India’s growing UAV ambitions and wider defence modernisation goals.





Based On ANI Report







