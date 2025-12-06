



Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in 2026 for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.





This invitation reflects the deepening ties and ongoing strategic partnership between the two nations. The announcement came after the conclusion of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held recently in New Delhi.





The Joint Statement issued post-summit highlighted significant developments in diplomatic engagements, including the establishment of two new Indian Consulates General in the Russian cities of Yekaterinburg and Kazan.





Both leaders expressed optimism about the early operationalisation of these consulates, anticipating that this will bolster inter-regional cooperation, enhance trade relations, and strengthen cultural and people-to-people connections.





Both countries acknowledged the sustained intensification of contacts at multiple levels since the previous summit. This has manifested in enhanced cooperation across various sectors, underscoring the multifaceted nature of their bilateral relationship. The leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made, signalling a mutually beneficial trajectory.





Energy cooperation remains a cornerstone of this strategic partnership. The statement elaborated on the extensive collaboration between Indian and Russian companies across a wide array of energy-related fields.





These include oil and oil products, refining technologies, petrochemical processes, and upstream oilfield services. Projects concerning infrastructure development for LNG and LPG have also been a focus area, alongside the exploration of underground coal gasification technology.





Nuclear energy projects were also noted as a critical area of joint endeavour. The leaders recognised the importance of accelerating project timelines and addressing practical challenges that investors from both countries face. Resolving these issues was seen as vital for unlocking the full potential of bilateral investments in the energy sector.





President Putin’s two-day state visit to India underscored the importance Moscow places on its partnership with New Delhi. The summit discussions reiterated the special and privileged strategic partnership that underpins the relationship, particularly emphasising energy security and technological cooperation.





Both India and Russia have committed to expediting the resolution of pending concerns related to investment projects. The joint emphasis on fostering a conducive environment for investors reflects a concerted effort to deepen economic integration. It also demonstrates a commitment to overcoming hurdles in cross-border cooperation.





This summit and the forthcoming visit by Prime Minister Modi highlight a continued roadmap for India-Russia relations based on strategic trust, cooperation in key industries, and long-standing diplomatic engagement.





The emphasis on regional consulates and diversified energy collaboration signals a broadening and deepening of ties beyond traditional defence and political domains.





Based On ANI Report







