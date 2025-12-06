External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has strongly dismissed concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent state visit to India would negatively affect the ongoing India-US trade negotiations. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, Jaishankar emphasised India’s sovereign right to maintain independent relations with all major global powers.





He stated firmly that no country should expect to dictate New Delhi’s ties with other nations, calling such an expectation unreasonable given the reciprocal nature of international relations.





Jaishankar underscored that India’s foreign policy is defined by strategic autonomy and freedom of choice. He reiterated that India maintains multiple diplomatic relationships simultaneously and that its approach will continue to uphold this autonomy. His remarks were a clear assertion that India’s engagements with Russia and the US are not mutually exclusive and that New Delhi will not compromise one for the other.





Turning to the trade talks with the United States, Jaishankar highlighted India's commitment to "negotiating hard" to protect the livelihood of Indian farmers, workers, small businesses, and the middle class.





He acknowledged the challenge posed by the radically different trade approach under the Trump administration compared to previous US leadership. Despite this, he expressed confidence that a balanced trade agreement remains achievable through patient engagement and dialogue.





The External Affairs Minister noted that the bilateral relationship with the US currently faces some difficult issues, but these should not be viewed as insurmountable. Instead, he described the ongoing efforts as a pragmatic attempt to navigate through disagreements.





Jaishankar asserted that both sides are optimistic about finding a landing point that satisfies their respective trade interests, indicating a cautious but constructive outlook on the negotiations.





Jaishankar’s comments were echoed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, who last month expressed hope for signing the first phase of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement within the current calendar year.





Agarwal mentioned that talks had progressed substantially, signalling determination on both sides to reach an agreement despite shifting global trade conditions and tariff escalations.





The Bilateral Trade Agreement, originally proposed in February following directives from leadership in both countries, aims to more than double bilateral trade from the present USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. This ambitious target reflects India’s strategic economic priorities and desire to deepen commercial ties with the world’s largest economy.





Negotiations have continued amid a challenging trade environment, including a 25 per cent tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods starting August 1, followed by an additional 25 per cent increase. These tariffs were introduced in response to India’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil, raising tensions but not derailing dialogue.





India has remained "extremely judicious" in safeguarding core economic interests during these talks. Jaishankar made clear that balancing India’s relationships with both Russia and the US is a matter of principle and pragmatic policy, not one driven by external pressure or influence.





India’s stance reflects a nuanced diplomatic balancing act. The country is determined to maintain strong ties with Russia, especially in defence and energy sectors, while simultaneously pursuing robust economic integration with the US.





Jaishankar’s comments reaffirm New Delhi’s confidence in its diplomatic autonomy and its ability to manage complex international relationships without compromising national interests.





Based On ANI Report







