



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound grief over the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).





In a poignant message posted on X, he described himself as "deeply saddened" by her passing at the age of 80, offering his sincerest condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh.





Khaleda Zia breathed her last in the early hours of Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been receiving treatment. According to a BNP statement on Facebook, she passed away around 6:00 am local time, shortly after the Fajr prayer. The party urged followers to pray for the eternal peace of her soul.





Her health had deteriorated significantly in recent months. Admitted to the hospital on November 23 with a severe lung infection, Zia was battling multiple ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications. Earlier this month, she had been flown to London for advanced medical care, underscoring the gravity of her condition.





A large crowd gathered outside the hospital following the announcement of her death. Her son, Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of the BNP, arrived promptly to pay his respects, highlighting the emotional weight of the moment for her family and supporters.





In his tribute, PM Modi reflected on Zia's historic role as Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister. He praised her substantial contributions to the nation's development and to the strengthening of India-Bangladesh relations, noting that her vision and legacy would endure as a guiding force for bilateral ties.





Modi specifically recalled a warm meeting with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015. This personal anecdote underscored the mutual respect that characterised their interactions, even amidst the complex political dynamics between the two neighbours.





Begum Khaleda Zia's political journey was marked by resilience and controversy. Serving as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006, she navigated Bangladesh through periods of economic growth and political turbulence. As BNP Chairperson since 1984, she remained a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics, often clashing with her rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.





Her tenure saw significant infrastructure projects and efforts to bolster ties with India, including trade agreements and border management initiatives. However, it was also overshadowed by allegations of corruption and authoritarianism, leading to her imprisonment in 2018 on graft charges—a move her supporters decried as politically motivated.





India's relations with Bangladesh under Zia's leadership were pragmatic yet strained at times. While economic cooperation flourished, issues such as illegal migration, border killings, and Islamist extremism occasionally tested the partnership. Modi's condolence message signals India's intent to honour her positive legacies amid evolving regional geopolitics.





The timing of Zia's death comes at a pivotal juncture for Bangladesh. Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 amid student-led protests, the country grapples with an interim government under Muhammad Yunus. The BNP, revitalised by these changes, positions itself as a key player, with Tarique Rahman leading from exile in London.





Zia's passing may reshape Bangladesh's opposition landscape. As a symbol of resistance against Hasina's long rule, her absence leaves a void that Tarique and other BNP leaders must fill. Analysts anticipate increased BNP activism, potentially influencing upcoming elections.





From India's strategic perspective, stable neighbourly relations remain paramount. Modi's forthright tribute—contrasting with cooler responses to Hasina's fall—reflects Delhi's outreach to BNP elements. It recalls the 2015 visit, where Modi and Zia discussed connectivity projects like the Maitri Setu bridge and power-sharing agreements.





Condolences have poured in from across the political spectrum in Bangladesh and beyond. BNP leaders hailed her as the "unconquerable guardian" of democracy, while international figures acknowledged her role in South Asian politics. Her funeral arrangements are underway, expected to draw massive crowds in Dhaka.





As Bangladesh mourns, PM Modi's words resonate: "May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss" and "May her soul rest in peace." This gesture not only honours a departed leader but also reaffirms India's commitment to a cooperative future with its eastern neighbour.





The event underscores the enduring personal diplomacy in India-Bangladesh ties. Zia's legacy, blending nation-building with political strife, will likely influence discourse on democratic transitions and regional stability for years to come.





