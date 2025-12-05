Putin In India: S-500 Air Defence Shield & Joint Production Top Agenda
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Bilateral Summit, marking the 25th year of their strategic partnership, with advanced air defence systems like the S-500 Prometheus topping the agenda alongside joint production prospects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Putin for a private dinner upon his arrival, followed by formal engagements including bilateral talks at Hyderabad House and a business forum addressing trade, energy, and defence cooperation.
The S-500, developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, represents a fifth-generation surface-to-air missile system designed to supersede the S-400, offering detection ranges up to 2,000 km for ballistic targets and interception capabilities extending to 600 km against aerial threats.
This system excels in engaging stealth aircraft such as the F-35 from distances up to 400 km, hypersonic missiles at speeds exceeding Mach 5, and low-Earth orbit satellites at altitudes reaching 200 km, utilising kinetic kill vehicles like the 77N6N for precision strikes.
India's proven reliance on Russian systems was evident during Operation Sindoor, where the S-400 Triumph intercepted Pakistani drones, missiles, and aircraft at record ranges over 300 km, demonstrating exemplary performance in countering aerial incursions.
SIPRI data underscores a 'Russian reset' in India's arms procurement, with Moscow's share of imports declining from 72% in 2010-14 to 36-38% in 2020-24, driven by New Delhi's push for indigenous production amid tensions with China and Pakistan.
Despite diversification towards Western suppliers, Russia remains India's largest arms provider, and Putin's visit signals renewed momentum with offers for additional S-400 regiments and co-production of the S-500 under government-to-government terms.
Joint production proposals include technology transfer and re-export rights, positioning India as a potential export hub for downgraded variants to evade Western sanctions, while bolstering layered defences against hypersonics, ICBMs, and near-space threats.
Such collaboration aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, enhancing strategic deterrence and manufacturing capabilities, though challenges like high costs, CAATSA sanctions risks, and integration with existing assets persist.
The summit outcomes could redefine Indo-Russian ties, fortifying India's missile shield against evolving threats from regional adversaries and elevating bilateral defence ties to new heights.
