



Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Bilateral Summit, marking the 25th year of their strategic partnership, with advanced air defence systems like the S-500 Prometheus topping the agenda alongside joint production prospects.​





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Putin for a private dinner upon his arrival, followed by formal engagements including bilateral talks at Hyderabad House and a business forum addressing trade, energy, and defence cooperation.​





The S-500, developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, represents a fifth-generation surface-to-air missile system designed to supersede the S-400, offering detection ranges up to 2,000 km for ballistic targets and interception capabilities extending to 600 km against aerial threats.​​





This system excels in engaging stealth aircraft such as the F-35 from distances up to 400 km, hypersonic missiles at speeds exceeding Mach 5, and low-Earth orbit satellites at altitudes reaching 200 km, utilising kinetic kill vehicles like the 77N6N for precision strikes.​





India's proven reliance on Russian systems was evident during Operation Sindoor, where the S-400 Triumph intercepted Pakistani drones, missiles, and aircraft at record ranges over 300 km, demonstrating exemplary performance in countering aerial incursions.​





SIPRI data underscores a 'Russian reset' in India's arms procurement, with Moscow's share of imports declining from 72% in 2010-14 to 36-38% in 2020-24, driven by New Delhi's push for indigenous production amid tensions with China and Pakistan.​





Despite diversification towards Western suppliers, Russia remains India's largest arms provider, and Putin's visit signals renewed momentum with offers for additional S-400 regiments and co-production of the S-500 under government-to-government terms.​





Joint production proposals include technology transfer and re-export rights, positioning India as a potential export hub for downgraded variants to evade Western sanctions, while bolstering layered defences against hypersonics, ICBMs, and near-space threats.​





Such collaboration aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, enhancing strategic deterrence and manufacturing capabilities, though challenges like high costs, CAATSA sanctions risks, and integration with existing assets persist.​





The summit outcomes could redefine Indo-Russian ties, fortifying India's missile shield against evolving threats from regional adversaries and elevating bilateral defence ties to new heights.





Based On India Today Video Report







