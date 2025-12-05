



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s high-profile two-day visit to India marks a significant development in the bilateral relationship between the two nations, underscoring key economic and strategic priorities.





This visit, after a hiatus of several years, follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 visit to Russia, where both countries set new agendas in response to evolving global dynamics.





Lydia Kulik, Head of India Studies at the Moscow School of Management, emphasised the visit’s importance in renewing cooperation amid changing international conditions. She described the visit as “both symbolic and a spectacle,” highlighting the positive outlook between India and Russia regarding their future partnership.





A primary focus for both countries is to open the Russian market more broadly to Indian exporters, signalling an intent to deepen economic ties beyond existing frameworks.





Economic discussions during the visit aim to address not only trade expansion but also the balancing of the longstanding trade deficit between the countries. There is considerable interest in boosting Indian exports to Russia, which can contribute to healthier bilateral trade dynamics. Alongside economic priorities, political and security dialogues will explore avenues for strengthened defence cooperation and military collaboration, reflecting the strategic dimensions of the partnership.





Shishir Priyadarshi, President of the Chintan Research Foundation, underscored the critical timing of Putin’s visit, as India navigates a complex global economic landscape. He noted the historical strength of India-Russia ties, which have endured seven decades of ‘all-weather relations,’ despite Russia’s current geopolitical challenges, including sanctions and tensions with Europe.





India, meanwhile, faces international pressures due to its continuing association with Russia, making this summit a crucial point for recalibrating diplomatic and economic policies.





The defence sector remains a cornerstone of the relationship. Both nations aim to transform their defence engagement from traditional import-export models towards collaborative manufacturing within India, enhancing self-reliance in defence production. This move aligns with India’s broader defence indigenisation goals, potentially fortifying strategic autonomy while sustaining critical technological cooperation with Russia.





Kulik further described the India-Russia partnership as “exemplary, predictable, and stable,” noting its resilience amid global uncertainties witnessed over recent years. This stability is likened to a strong foundation that supports not only statecraft but also mutual respect and strategic convergence, reinforcing the underpinning trust the two countries share.





The summit brought together experts from government, academia, strategic affairs, industry, media, and private sectors to discuss various aspects of the enduring partnership. Participants recognised the relationship as historically resilient, adaptable to changing geopolitical contexts, and deeply rooted in shared interests beyond mere diplomacy.





Putin’s first visit to India since the Ukraine conflict’s outbreak in 2022 is symbolic, serving as a reaffirmation of Russia’s intent to maintain and expand the strategic partnership despite international isolation. His reception by Prime Minister Modi at the airport marked the high-level importance attached to the visit.





The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit during this visit is expected to set the tone for near- and medium-term cooperation, with emphasis on deepening economic integration, defence collaboration, and political dialogue. Both countries appear committed to working through current global challenges together, reinforcing their alliance amid a multipolar world order.





Overall, this visit reflects a mutually beneficial strategic realignment, where India gains access to Russian markets and defence technologies, while Russia seeks sustained engagement with a pivotal partner amid shifting global alliances. The expanded economic and military cooperation envisaged will likely strengthen India-Russia ties for years to come.





