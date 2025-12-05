



The Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, marking the significance of his first visit to India in four years.





The forecourt of the presidential residence was meticulously prepared to receive the distinguished guest, reflecting the depth of the longstanding relationship between India and Russia.





High-level dignitaries, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, were present to receive President Putin, underscoring the visit’s strategic importance.





This visit carries a heavy symbolic and geopolitical weight. It comes at a time when the global order is witnessing considerable flux, and Indo-Russian ties are viewed through the prism of shifting alliances and new challenges.





The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin — their first in-person interaction on Indian soil since December 2021 — signals a conscious effort to recalibrate an old and enduring friendship amidst a rapidly evolving international landscape.





Upon arrival at Palam Airport, President Putin was personally welcomed by Prime Minister Modi in an unprecedented gesture that went beyond diplomatic tradition. The Prime Minister’s warm embrace and the traditional Indian dance performance at the airport emphasised the warmth and depth of the bilateral relationship.





This breaking of protocol conveyed the personal rapport and mutual respect between the two leaders. The Prime Minister took the lead in hosting President Putin, reinforcing India’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Russia.





Following his arrival, President Putin and Prime Minister Modi shared a car ride to the Prime Minister’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, a gesture rarely seen with visiting heads of state. This mode of travel symbolised the closeness and trust that underpins the India-Russia relationship.





The Prime Minister presented the President with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita translated into Russian — a gift with profound cultural and spiritual resonance. Modi described the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions across the world, highlighting the shared values and mutual respect that extend beyond mere geopolitical interests.





In his public communications, Prime Minister Modi referred to the enduring friendship as "time-tested," emphasising that the relationship has delivered substantial benefits to both nations. The personal warmth expressed during the visit was not just ceremonial but indicative of a strategic partnership that involves multifaceted cooperation.





Defence, trade, science, technology, culture, and humanitarian affairs are the pillars likely to see renewed vigour following this summit.





Russian President Putin’s presence in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit marks a crucial juncture for both countries. The timing of the visit is pivotal, coming amidst global uncertainties and the need for India to balance its strategic interests carefully.





Expert analysts suggest that the summit will pave the way for increased collaboration on defence systems, including joint ventures in military technologies that have long been a hallmark of this partnership.





Beyond defence, trade relations stand to gain momentum, providing opportunities to enhance economic ties in critical sectors such as energy, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. Scientific cooperation, particularly in space technology and research, is also expected to receive a significant boost. Cultural exchanges and humanitarian projects will reinforce people-to-people connections, fostering goodwill and mutual understanding at the societal level.





Putin’s visit and the accompanying summit will likely affirm India’s policy of strategic autonomy while reaffirming the historic camaraderie with Russia. It is a reaffirmation of an enduring bond that transcends transient political trends and global alignments.





The optics of this visit — from the ceremonial red carpet to the intimate moments shared between the two leaders — communicate a message of resilience and sustained partnership amid a complex geopolitics.





