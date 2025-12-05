



Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Pune, India, dedicated to producing Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USVs) in collaboration with Liquid Robotics, a Boeing subsidiary.





Boeing's Liquid Robotics had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sagar Defence Engineering in March 2025.





This development, marked on 4 December 2025, represents a significant advancement in the bilateral partnership first announced in September 2024. The facility will focus on local production of advanced maritime systems, enhancing undersea domain awareness for the Indian Navy and regional partners.​





The partnership originated from an exclusive teaming agreement between the two firms, supported by the U.S.-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap. It builds on a memorandum of understanding signed earlier, aiming to co-develop and co-produce scaled USV systems like the Wave Glider platform.





This collaboration leverages Sagar Defence's expertise in vehicle control systems, sensor integration, and unmanned manufacturing for the Indian Navy, combined with Liquid Robotics' 15 years of experience in USV design.​





The Pune plant underscores India's push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence, enabling manufacturing, ocean testing, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities. Initial co-produced USVs are anticipated as early as 2025, strengthening tactical readiness in the Indo-Pacific. The initiative aligns with broader U.S.-India efforts to expand industry participation and production capacity across the region.​





Capt. Nikunj Parashar, Founder of Sagar Defence, highlighted the partnership as a testament to Indian firms meeting global benchmarks while fostering self-reliance. Shane Goodenough, CEO of Liquid Robotics, praised the alliance for advancing bilateral defence cooperation and expanding Wave Glider operations in India. Together, they position India as a hub for next-generation maritime innovation amid complex security challenges.​





This inauguration follows high-level endorsements, including announcements from the U.S. White House and Indian Ministry of Defence. By blending U.S. technology with Indian innovation, the venture bolsters maritime security for both nations and global allies. It marks a new era in undersea domain awareness, with the Pune facility poised to deliver operational USVs for defence missions.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







