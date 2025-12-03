



India has formally rejected claims by Pakistan alleging that New Delhi delayed granting overflight clearance for a Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described Pakistan’s assertion as “ridiculous” and an attempt to spread misinformation.





The MEA clarified that Pakistan’s request for permission to use Indian airspace was received at approximately 1 pm IST on December 1, 2025, through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.





Recognising the urgency of the humanitarian mission, India processed and approved the overflight clearance expeditiously the same day, by 5:30 pm IST, according to the proposed itinerary.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry statement, highlighting it as part of a continued pattern of anti-India misinformation. This follows a series of recent incidents where Pakistani media and diplomatic sources circulated misleading reports about India, including false claims regarding India’s participation in an Oxford Union debate.





The humanitarian flight was bound for Sri Lanka, which is grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. This severe natural disaster triggered some of the worst flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka in over a decade, resulting in at least 355 deaths with more than 300 people reported missing.





The cyclone struck the central hilly region of the island last Friday with strong winds and heavy rainfall.





Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described the catastrophe as the largest and most challenging disaster in the country's history, noting it was the first time the entire nation had been simultaneously affected by such devastation. The scale and impact of the disaster have necessitated urgent international humanitarian assistance.





India, displaying solidarity with its southern neighbour, promptly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, a relief and rescue initiative to support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to President Dissanayake on Monday, expressing sympathy for the tragic loss of life and the widespread destruction caused by the cyclone.





India’s commitment to aid Sri Lanka through all possible channels remains firm, with continued support anticipated in the coming days. The MEA’s response underscores India’s effort to maintain transparency over the overflight clearance while countering what it terms efforts by Pakistan to politicise and distort aid-related facts.





The episode highlights tensions in India-Pakistan diplomatic exchanges, where humanitarian gestures sometimes become entangled in broader bilateral disputes. Nonetheless, India’s action in swiftly approving overflight clearance demonstrates its prioritisation of humanitarian concerns amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.





