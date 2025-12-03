



India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised the urgent need for a robust global framework to prevent the misuse of biological weapons, as the threat from non-state actors possessing such weapons is "no longer a distant possibility".





Speaking at an international conference marking 50 years of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), he highlighted the rising security uncertainties worldwide that necessitate strengthened global safeguards.





Jaishankar pointed out key gaps in the current BWC framework, which lacks a compliance mechanism, a permanent technical body, and a system to monitor emerging scientific advances. He called for these institutional deficiencies to be addressed in order to build global confidence and preparedness against bioterrorism.





According to him, India supports stronger verification and compliance structures that reflect modern technological realities as well as enhanced international cooperation that facilitates the exchange of materials and equipment for peaceful uses.





India has also proposed a comprehensive National Implementation Framework that includes identification of high-risk biological agents, oversight of dual-use research, mandatory domestic reporting, incident management protocols, and continuous training capacities.





Jaishankar stressed the importance of rapid, practical, and humanitarian assistance during biological emergencies, aligning with India’s long-standing commitment to non-proliferation obligations, including adherence to UN Security Council resolution 1540 on non-proliferation and strategic trade controls.





He underscored the necessity of keeping pace with scientific and technological innovation through systematic reviews to ensure governance mechanisms remain effective. Jaishankar reiterated that the BWC’s core principle—humanity’s rejection of disease as a weapon—must be renewed continuously through cooperation and modernisation of the convention.





India stands ready as a trusted global partner, especially supporting the Global South, to strengthen biosecurity and global capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to biological threats.





This call for a reinforced and modernised global biosecurity framework reflects India’s proactive stance in addressing the evolving risks posed by biological weapons misuse, particularly by non-state actors, signalling a key diplomatic and security priority for the country and the international community alike.​





Based On PTI Report







