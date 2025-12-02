



Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has highlighted that President Vladimir Putin’s forthcoming visit to India marks a significant revival of the tradition of annual high-level summits between the two nations.





This event, scheduled for December 4-5, is seen as a pivotal move to deepen the longstanding strategic partnership.





Manturov emphasised that this is Putin’s first visit to India in several years, underscoring its importance as a major step in reinforcing bilateral ties. “Together with our Indian colleagues, we have thoroughly prepared the agenda to ensure productive meetings and fruitful negotiations,” he stated, signalling well-planned engagements aimed at advancing cooperation.





Coinciding with Putin’s visit, the India-Russia Forum will convene in New Delhi, bringing together senior government officials and business leaders from both countries. Manturov explained the forum’s goal is to explore opportunities to expand and diversify bilateral trade, notably by enhancing Indian exports of equipment, raw materials, and food products to Russia.





The discussions at the forum are expected to deepen industrial collaboration, promote joint investment projects, and foster cooperation in advanced technological sectors. Manturov pointed out that the gathering aims to serve as a robust platform for direct dialogue between businesses, accelerating commercial partnerships and driving mutual trade growth.





Looking ahead, Manturov shared Moscow’s vision for India-Russia relations over the next decade, forecasting a resilient and dynamic partnership rooted in decades of trust and friendship. “Even in ten years, Russia and India will stay true friends focused on comprehensive bilateral cooperation,” he affirmed.





He acknowledged the unpredictability of the global landscape but stressed that the foundation of bilateral ties remains steady. Manturov expects the relationship to evolve continuously, adapting to contemporary challenges while preserving its historical warmth.





A major focus of future cooperation will be on high-technology industries along with fundamental and applied scientific research. Manturov expressed confidence that ongoing joint initiatives will mature and open new avenues for engagement at a higher level of collaboration.





On the international front, he predicted an increasing role for emerging economies such as India and Russia, whose partnership will bolster the influence of the Global South through collective efforts. This highlights both countries’ shared interest in shaping a multipolar global order.





Putin’s visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will involve the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and bilateral talks aiming to review the progress of their ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.





The visit also includes a formal reception hosted by the President of India, reflecting the depth and ceremonial significance of the relationship.





This occasion marks Putin’s first trip to India since 2021, with the last face-to-face meeting between the two leaders taking place in September at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The visit thus symbolises both continuity and renewal in the strategic partnership amid rapidly shifting global dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







