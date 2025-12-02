India-Russia defence cooperation is expanding into new domains with a strong emphasis on technological and industrial collaboration.





According to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who spoke ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, the partnership has evolved from being largely buyer-seller based to long-term strategic cooperation centred on joint development, co-production, and localisation, aligned with India's "Make in India" initiative.





Russia remains one of India’s most significant defence partners, consistently accounting for over 30% of India’s defence procurements over the past decade.





The defence relationship is characterised as a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," strengthened since the 2000 declaration and elevated in 2010, representing a multi-dimensional cooperation framework across political, security, trade, science, and cultural domains.





The cooperation now involves joint research, development, and production of advanced technologies rather than mere supply contracts. This evolution aims to future-proof the strategic cooperation amid global uncertainties and Western sanctions affecting Russia's defence supply chains.





Manturov confirmed that key projects like the delivery of S-400 air defence systems remain on schedule, underscoring the robust execution of existing agreements.





Additionally, ongoing talks focus on expanding defence ties to include new platforms such as the Su-57 fighter jets and upgraded missile defence systems like the S-500, reflecting both countries’ efforts to deepen and diversify military-technical cooperation.





This also includes innovative financial mechanisms, local manufacturing, and technologies sharing, ensuring continuity in a rapidly shifting global strategic environment.





In sum, India-Russia defence cooperation is transitioning toward a more integrated partnership that emphasises joint capability development and industrial synergy, reflecting their long-standing strategic alignment and mutual interest in maintaining a resilient and advanced defence partnership for the future.​





Based On ANI Report







