



India is poised to initiate discussions with Russia during President Vladimir Putin’s visit in early December 2025 regarding a major arms deal focused on acquiring next-generation Su-57 fighter jets and the advanced S-500 missile defence system.





While no concrete agreements are expected immediately, India intends to deepen defence cooperation with Russia, including exploring co-development and licensed production opportunities for the Su-57.





This comes amid ongoing pressure from the United States, yet India continues to maintain a special strategic partnership with Russia as its largest arms supplier.





The Indian Air Force's pressing need for modern combat aircraft aligns well with the potential procurement of the Su-57, which promises smooth integration due to familiarity with Russian platforms and existing support capabilities from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The Su-57’s superior stealth and beyond-visual-range missile capabilities are particularly attractive given India’s current fleet and regional security environment.





Discussions will also focus on accelerating the delayed delivery of S-400 air defence batteries and exploring the newer S-500 system, which offers a more advanced missile shield.





The visit will highlight broader aspects of India-Russia defence cooperation such as upgrades to existing fighter fleets like the Su-30, development of BrahMos missile technology, and joint manufacturing ventures aimed at strengthening India’s self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Economic ties will parallel discussions, with ambitions to raise bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, underpinned by a major India-Russia Business Forum aligned with the summit.





This defence dialogue reflects India's strategic balancing act between maintaining its longstanding military ties with Russia while expanding relations with Western powers, particularly the US and Europe.





The proposed mega arms deal signals a significant step towards modernising India's air defence and combat capabilities through an enhanced Russia partnership, despite geopolitical pressures and ongoing delivery delays of key weaponry.​​





Based On ET News Report







