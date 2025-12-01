



Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd (SDAL) has signed a significant collaborative agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) to design and develop a 150 kg class Loitering Munition UAV (LM-UAV). The signing took place at CSIR-NAL in Bangalore and represents a key step forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology.





Under this partnership, SDAL will work closely with CSIR-NAL on all aspects of the LM-UAV’s design, development, and testing. The UAV will be powered by a Wankel engine developed by NAL, which has already cleared the certification process with CEMILAC for aircraft integration and flight testing. This engine’s inclusion marks a notable achievement in indigenous aerospace propulsion.





The LM-UAV is designed to carry a substantial indigenous content, including advanced payload systems tailored to meet emerging operational needs.





This high level of localisation aligns with India’s Atmanirbharta drive in defence manufacturing, ensuring strategic autonomy in critical combat systems.





This UAV weighs approximately 150 kg and is engineered for long-range missions, boasting an operational range of up to 900 km. Its endurance varies between six to nine hours, allowing it to sustain prolonged sorties. The UAV’s service ceiling reaches 5 km, enhancing its ability to operate strategically at significant altitudes.





Stealth features have been prioritised in the design, with the LM-UAV featuring a very low Radar Cross Section (RCS). This significantly improves its survivability in hostile environments by reducing detectability. Additionally, the UAV is designed to function effectively even in GPS-denied areas, ensuring mission continuity and reliability amidst contested electronic warfare scenarios.





An AI-enabled EO-IR (Electro-Optical Infrared) payload forms a critical part of the LM-UAV’s suite of sensors. This payload provides advanced Detection, Recognition, and Identification (DRI) capabilities, delivering real-time intelligence and situational awareness on the battlefield. Such integration of artificial intelligence enhances decision-making during dynamic operational conditions.





The selection of SDAL as CSIR-NAL’s industry partner came through the Combined Technical cum Commercial Bidding System (CTCCBS). SDAL outperformed four competitors, including multinational corporations and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), reflecting its strong technical competence and commitment to delivering high-quality indigenous defence solutions.





Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, praised this collaborative initiative, emphasising CSIR’s innovative model of engaging an industry partner from the project’s inception. This approach spans the full lifecycle of the system from design through to testing, which is an important shift in India’s defence R&D ecosystem.





This partnership and resultant LM-UAV project underline India’s growing ability to develop advanced unmanned systems that cater to modern operational demands. The indigenous development of the LM-UAV will contribute substantially to national defence preparedness, offering a versatile platform capable of precision strikes and reconnaissance missions.





Beyond strategic defence benefits, this project positions India on a global stage by showcasing homegrown aerospace technology and innovation. The LM-UAV’s capabilities, including stealth, AI-enabled payloads, and endurance, make it competitive for potential export markets while enhancing India’s defence industrial base.





Overall, the agreement between SDAL and CSIR-NAL exemplifies a crucial step towards realising Atmanirbharta in unmanned aerial capabilities, signalling India’s commitment to indigenisation in high-technology defence systems for future wars and security challenges.





Based On ANI Report







