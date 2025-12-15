



The Andhra Pradesh government has greenlit an ambitious proposal from Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd to pioneer India's first dedicated autonomous maritime shipyard and systems development centre.





Located at the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Nellore district, this facility promises to transform the region into a vital hub for cutting-edge maritime innovation.





This specialised shipyard will concentrate solely on autonomous and unmanned maritime platforms. It will encompass surface vessels, underwater vehicles, and advanced intelligent systems, including command-and-control technologies. Such focus aligns with global trends towards unmanned operations in naval and commercial maritime sectors.





The project's strategic positioning at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour offers unparalleled advantages. The site provides direct sea access, essential for shipbuilding, testing, and deployment of autonomous vessels. This coastal location in Nellore district leverages Andhra Pradesh's extensive 974-kilometre shoreline, enhancing the state's maritime infrastructure.





Government approval includes the lease of over 29 acres of prime land via the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board. This comprises nearly seven acres of waterfront land and 22 acres of harbour land. Such allocation ensures seamless operations, from construction to real-sea trials, minimising logistical hurdles.





Employment generation stands as a key highlight, with projections of around 750 jobs. This breaks down to 300 direct positions in engineering, manufacturing, and R&D, alongside 450 indirect roles in supporting industries. The initiative will bolster the local coastal economy, fostering skills in high-tech maritime engineering.





Andhra Pradesh's move underscores its vision to emerge as a leader in defence and maritime technologies. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration has prioritised deep-tech investments, drawing parallels to successful models in aerospace and electronics. This shipyard fits into broader plans like the BPCL-Kakinada refinery expansion and Visakhapatnam's defence corridor.





Sagar Defence Engineering, the driving force behind the project, brings specialised expertise in unmanned systems. The company has previously engaged in defence prototyping, including drone swarms and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Their track record positions them well to deliver on this landmark venture.





The facility's emphasis on systems development extends beyond shipbuilding. It will house R&D labs for AI-driven navigation, sensor fusion, and swarm intelligence—critical for modern naval warfare. Integration with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative could see collaborations with DRDO and private firms like Tata Advanced Systems.





Technologically, the shipyard will support modular vessel designs, enabling rapid prototyping. Autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) for surveillance and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for mine countermeasures will form core outputs. Compliance with international standards like IMO's MASS code will ensure global interoperability.





Economic ripple effects could be substantial. Nellore district, with its fishing-dependent communities, stands to gain from upskilling programmes in robotics and cybersecurity. Proximity to Chennai's industrial belt facilitates supply chain synergies, potentially attracting ancillary units in composites and electronics.





Challenges remain, including high capital costs for autonomous tech and regulatory hurdles for sea trials. Environmental clearances for harbour modifications will be crucial, given the site's fishing heritage. However, government backing through land allotments and potential incentives mitigates these risks.





This development elevates Andhra Pradesh's role in India's maritime defence landscape. It complements existing hubs like Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard, while pioneering unmanned specialisation. Successful execution could spur similar projects, positioning India as a net exporter of autonomous maritime solutions.





Investor interest may surge, with Sagar Defence likely to benefit from defence PSU orders. Alignment with the ₹25,000 crore Maritime India Vision 2030 enhances funding prospects via schemes like iDEX. The project's timeline, though unspecified, targets operational readiness within 24-36 months.





The Juvvaladinne shipyard represents a bold leap towards autonomous maritime supremacy. By nurturing indigenous capabilities, it not only secures jobs and growth but also fortifies national security in an era of hybrid naval threats.





Based On PTI Report







