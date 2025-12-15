



India has firmly rejected recent claims made by Bangladesh's interim government, issuing a strong rebuttal through its Ministry of External Affairs on 14 December 2025. The diplomatic exchange highlights escalating tensions between the two neighbours amid Bangladesh's preparations for parliamentary elections.





The MEA statement categorically dismissed assertions in a Bangladeshi press note dated the same day.





It came swiftly after Bangladesh summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to protest statements attributed to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since her ouster.





India reaffirmed its longstanding position in support of free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in Bangladesh conducted in a peaceful environment. The MEA emphasised that New Delhi has consistently advocated this stance without deviation.





Addressing specific allegations, India denied any use of its territory for activities harmful to Bangladesh's interests. "India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the statement declared unequivocally.





The MEA urged Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, to ensure internal law and order. This includes measures to facilitate peaceful elections, placing responsibility squarely on Dhaka's administration.





Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry had accused Sheikh Hasina of inciting violence and terrorism from India to sabotage the upcoming polls scheduled for February 2026. They demanded her immediate extradition along with former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both sentenced in absentia by Bangladeshi courts.





Dhaka further alleged that fugitive Awami League members in India were plotting terrorist acts to disrupt the electoral process. The ministry called for their swift extradition and an end to such "criminal actions by fascist terrorists."





Bangladesh also requested India's assistance in preventing the escape of suspects linked to the recent assassination attempt on political leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Should they cross into India, Dhaka sought their prompt arrest and handover.





The Bangladeshi statement framed India as a neighbour expected to uphold justice and protect democratic processes. It portrayed the Indian High Commissioner's response as one anticipating peaceful elections and offering cooperation.





This episode unfolds against Bangladesh's turbulent political backdrop following Sheikh Hasina's August 2024 removal after mass protests. The interim government faces pressure to hold credible elections while addressing grievances from Hasina's 15-year rule.





India's rejection underscores its delicate balancing act. New Delhi maintains ties with both the ousted Awami League and the current administration, while safeguarding its strategic interests in the Bay of Bengal region.





Border security concerns persist, with Indian leaders frequently highlighting illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into states like West Bengal. Recent statements from BJP figures have amplified calls to address such issues ahead of Bangladesh's polls.





The extradition demands revive longstanding frictions. Bangladesh views Hasina as a fugitive inciter, while India sees her as a political exile deserving protection under humanitarian considerations.





Both nations share deep historical bonds from 1971's liberation war, where India played a pivotal role. Yet, recent strains involve trade, water-sharing disputes like the Teesta River, and differing visions for regional stability.





Bangladesh's election timeline—set for 12 February 2026—involves all 300 parliamentary seats alongside a referendum on the "July Charter" for institutional reforms. The Awami League has already rejected the schedule as illegitimate.





India's measured response prioritises democratic norms over confrontation. By rejecting accusations while pledging cooperation, New Delhi signals intent to stabilise bilateral relations without endorsing Dhaka's interim narrative.





Observers note the High Commissioner's reassurance during the summons as a potential bridge. It aligns with India's broader South Asian policy of promoting stability through neighbourly engagement.





As elections near, the focus remains on preventing violence and ensuring inclusivity. India's position could influence outcomes, given its economic leverage and proximity.





This diplomatic spat may test resilience in India-Bangladesh ties, forged over decades of cooperation in security, trade, and connectivity projects like the Maitri Setu bridge.





Ultimately, both sides appear committed to dialogue. India's reaffirmation of electoral support offers a pathway amid accusations, potentially averting escalation in this vital neighbourhood dynamic.





Based On ANI Report







