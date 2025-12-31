



South Korea has embarked on an ambitious endeavour to cultivate indigenous jet fighter aircraft engines, spearheaded by Hanwha Aerospace in collaboration with government agencies.





This quest stems from a strategic imperative to achieve defence autonomy, diminishing reliance on foreign suppliers vulnerable to export restrictions and geopolitical tensions. At the ADEX trade show near Seoul, Hanwha unveiled prototypes underscoring its progress in turbofan and turboprop technologies.





Hanwha’s advanced aero engines business team anticipates a decade-long timeline to deliver a turbofan engine generating 15,000 pounds of thrust, tailored for integration into the KF-21 Boramae fighter jet developed by Korea Aerospace Industries.





This engine aims to match the performance of General Electric’s F414, which powers initial KF-21 blocks under licence production at Hanwha’s Changwon facility. The company has already committed to supplying 40 such F414 units, bolstering immediate production while laying groundwork for fully domestic alternatives.





Government backing drives this initiative through the Agency for Defence Development and the Defence Acquisition Program Administration. In December 2025, the administration greenlit the Advanced Aviation Engine Development Project, allocating 3.35 trillion won—approximately 2.26 billion dollars—over 14 years from 2027 to 2040. This funding targets a turbofan with 16,000 pounds military thrust, escalating to 24,000 pounds with afterburner, for future KF-21 Block-III variants.





The project mandates complete technological sovereignty, compelling Hanwha to master every component in-house, from high-temperature alloys to turbine blades. Experts highlight the formidable challenges: precision manufacturing, extended testing regimes, and metallurgy under extreme conditions render jet engines among engineering’s most arduous pursuits.





South Korea’s approach mirrors global precedents, such as China’s protracted efforts to supplant Russian engines, often marred by industrial espionage.





Complementing fighter engine ambitions, Hanwha targets a 1,400-horsepower turboprop engine by 2028 for medium-altitude, long-endurance drones crafted by Korean Air. This propeller-driven powerplant will enhance unmanned systems’ endurance and performance, with certification processes underway via the Agency for Defence Development.





At ADEX 2025, Hanwha showcased designs for a broader turbofan family spanning 5,500 to 17,000 pounds thrust, earmarked for various unmanned platforms.





Hanwha Aerospace brings substantial pedigree, having supplied subcomponents to titans like Pratt & Whitney, General Electric, and Rolls-Royce for nearly five decades. Since 1979, it has localised engines for South Korean platforms including the F-4, KF-16, F-15K, and T-50.





A new 16,530-square-metre production site in Changwon, operational by 2025, will handle F414 assembly, testing, and maintenance, stabilising supply chains.





Strategic autonomy underpins the rationale, as foreign engines constrain exports of complete systems like the KF-21 and expose Seoul to disruptions. Analyst Jihoon Yu of the Korea Institute for Defense Analysis emphasises that self-reliance fortifies export potential and operational resilience amid regional threats. The Defence Acquisition Program Administration envisions localised subcomponents to spawn a robust domestic industry.





Global market projections fuel optimism, with turbofan demand forecasted to reach 132.25 billion dollars annually by 2032. South Korea’s jet engine sector, valued at 3 billion dollars in 2022, eyes 5 billion by 2030 at a 7 per cent compound annual growth rate, propelled by military modernisations and commercial aviation. Inter-ministerial coordination, including the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, ensures synergy across efforts.





The KF-21 Boramae programme advances apace, with Block-II incorporating air-to-ground capabilities slated for early 2027 readiness, accelerated by over 18 months. Hanwha positions its indigenous engines as enablers for sixth-generation platforms, with over 10,000 aero gas turbines produced by April 2024.





Yet, sceptics like Dan Darling of Forecast International deem a 10-year horizon realistic, eschewing overly optimistic timelines.





This odyssey reflects South Korea’s ascent as an aerospace contender, intertwining industrial prowess with national security.





By nurturing local supply chains and innovation, the nation seeks not merely engines, but enduring strategic independence. Challenges persist, yet milestones at ADEX and DAPA approvals signal momentum towards a self-sufficient aviation future.





