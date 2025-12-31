



Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat has sharply criticised the latest demands from Bangladesh's Inqilab Moncho, describing them as "utter stupidity". Speaking to ANI in Gurugram on Tuesday, he addressed the group's four-point ultimatum to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, which includes suspending work permits for Indian nationals in Bangladesh.





Inqilab Moncho issued the demands following the assassination of its prominent leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot at close range in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area on 12 December and died six days later in a Singapore hospital.





The platform's member secretary, Abdullah Al Jaber, announced the 24-day deadline during a blockade at Shahbagh Square in Dhaka on Sunday evening. The demands also call for the punishment of all involved in Hadi's murder, filing a case against India in an international court if it refuses to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and dismissing officials from Bangladesh's intelligence and law enforcement agencies





Trigunayat likened the call to cancel Indian work permits to "cutting off the hand that feeds you". He emphasised that Indians in Bangladesh are not mere workers but investors who own factories supplying essential materials to the country's vital textile industry, warning that yielding to such pressure would cause tremendous economic loss.





The protests have escalated into violence, with attacks on media houses and cultural institutions reported in Dhaka. Hadi's death has sparked widespread unrest, coinciding with the announcement of Bangladesh's next general elections, further destabilising the interim regime.





Amid these tensions, Bangladesh's interim government recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for urgent consultations. He arrived late on Monday following a summons from the Foreign Ministry, amid strains over bilateral ties exacerbated by minority violence reports.





Trigunayat dismissed the recall as routine diplomatic posturing, noting that high commissioners often convey concerns to headquarters. However, he urged Bangladesh to address its internal chaos rather than scapegoating India, which he said has become a "punching bag" for neighbours like Bangladesh and Pakistan.





India-Bangladesh relations have deteriorated significantly since the 2024 uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. New Delhi has repeatedly raised alarms over atrocities against minorities, particularly Hindus, including lynchings, arson, and land grabs documented in thousands of incidents.





Recent flashpoints include the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on 18 December and another fatal assault in Rajbari district. India has condemned these as "barbaric" and unacceptable, rejecting Bangladesh's characterisation of them as isolated criminal acts.





Bangladesh counters that India exaggerates these events for political gain, with Chief Adviser Yunus accusing New Delhi of spreading false narratives to sabotage the country's transition. Mass protests in India, including attacks on Bangladeshi diplomatic facilities, have prompted mutual diplomatic protests.





Inqilab Moncho, born from the 2024 pro-democracy student protests, has grown into a vocal anti-India platform under Hadi's leadership. A candidate for the 12 February elections, Hadi campaigned aggressively before his assassination, fuelling suspicions of political motives behind the killing.





The group's Shahbagh blockades continue into their fourth day, with warnings of larger movements if demands go unmet. This unrest compounds Bangladesh's challenges with press freedom, security, and political stability as elections loom.





Trigunayat stressed that Bangladesh must look inwards to resolve its governance crisis instead of externalising blame. His remarks underscore a broader Indian frustration with Dhaka's shifting regional posture amid economic stress and diplomatic drift.





Despite the rhetoric, economic interdependence remains stark. Indian investments sustain Bangladesh's textile sector, a cornerstone of its economy, making Inqilab Moncho's demands particularly self-defeating in the eyes of observers like Trigunayat.





India continues to monitor the situation closely, prioritising minority safety and regional stability. The recall of the High Commissioner signals potential for further escalation unless both sides de-escalate and address core concerns through dialogue.





