



Cyclone Ditwah has caused severe flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, marking one of the worst natural disasters on the island in recent decades.





More than 400 people have been reported dead or missing, with districts such as Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam, Mannar, Trincomalee, and Batticaloa facing significant destruction. Inland areas like Kandy, Badulla, and Matale also suffered heavily from deadly landslides.





In response to this crisis, India quickly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu﻿ to offer emergency assistance and relief. As part of this operation, troops from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Air Force were deployed to Sri Lanka to assist in search, rescue, and relief efforts. Indian naval vessels INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri, currently docked in Sri Lanka, provided essential dry and fresh rations to those affected.





An Indian Air Force aircraft delivered around 12 tons of humanitarian aid to Colombo on 29 November. This aid included tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items. These contributions have been crucial for the immediate relief of flood victims and the restoration of affected communities.





Public appreciation for India’s assistance has been strong among Sri Lankans. A resident of Colombo shared a heartfelt message on social media expressing deep ‘gratitude’﻿ to India and its soldiers. The post highlighted the timely support provided during the disaster, acknowledging the efforts both on-ground and aerial in the cyclone-affected zones.





Many social media users recalled India’s consistent humanitarian commitments, praising it as a dependable neighbour ready to help regardless of political alignments. Comments emphasised India’s strategic role as a key partner in the region, reinforcing goodwill beyond diplomatic ties.





This relief response not only illustrates humanitarian diplomacy but also operational coordination between India and Sri Lanka in times of crisis. It reflects a broader commitment to regional stability and disaster resilience through collaborative action.





The unfolding situation in Sri Lanka remains fragile, but international aid, led prominently by India, is making a significant impact. Continued support and monitoring will be essential in helping Sri Lanka recover from the devastating effects of Cyclone Ditwah while strengthening bilateral cooperation for future emergencies.





