



Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, identified as an active co-conspirator in the deadly Delhi Red Fort car bomb blast on November 10, 2025, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





Wani's phone revealed a cache of deleted pictures and videos showing drones and rocket launchers, closely resembling Hamas tactics, indicating a sophisticated terror module intent on using weaponised drones in attacks.​​





Investigations found that Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, was the technical mastermind behind the terror group’s drone modifications and rocket development.





He aimed to create powerful drones equipped with large batteries to carry heavier bombs and cameras, making the drones more destructive and ensuring aerial surveillance for attacks.





The module's plan was not limited to the car bomb alone but extended to plans for air strikes via drones, mirroring the Hamas strategy employed during their October 7, 2023, strikes in Israel.​​





The NIA discovered videos on Wani's phone demonstrating how to plant explosives in drones, along with evidence that the conspirators were developing modified drones capable of flying up to 25 kilometres.





These drones, paired with hand-launched or ground-launched low-cost rockets similar to those used by Hamas, were designed to cause widespread disruption through rapid firing and wide impact area coverage. The conspirators communicated using apps that also had connections to foreign numbers, suggesting possible external assistance.​





Wani worked closely with the suicide bomber Umar un Nabi and another aide Amir Rashid Ali, helping plan and execute the terror attack that resulted in multiple casualties near the Red Fort Metro Station.





The arrest and investigation expose the increasing adoption of asymmetrical warfare tactics in India, highlighting the growing threat posed by weaponised drones and easily deployable rocket systems by terror modules.​​





Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to track down all responsible individuals involved in the terror plot. The NIA continues to pursue multiple leads to map the full network, including potential foreign links, underlining the importance of robust counterterrorism and drone security measures in India’s capital.​





This detailed report discloses critical aspects of the terror plot involving drone and rocket technology inspired by Hamas, signalling a significant evolution in terror methodology that Indian security agencies are urgently addressing.





