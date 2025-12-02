

The ePlane Company, incubated at IIT-Madras, is on track to conduct flight tests for India’s inaugural all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) within approximately two months.





The prototype is nearing completion, with ground runs anticipated to commence imminently at the firm’s 250-acre IDAS satellite campus near Bangalore.





Founder Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy revealed in an exclusive interview with The Times of India that the team is diligently progressing through the final assembly stages. To facilitate comprehensive testing, the company is also in the process of securing a separate location dedicated to cruise-flight trials, expected to be finalised before February 2026.





Certification plans are well defined, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) engaged in the approval process. Chakravarthy projected that the specialised air ambulance version of the aircraft is likely to receive regulatory clearance in the early second half of 2027. This will be succeeded by air taxi and cargo variants anticipated before the end of 2027, reflecting a phased approach to market entry.





The certification strategy adheres to India’s newly established standards for VTOL-capable aircraft, designed to be harmonised with the regulatory frameworks of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The company plans to rapidly develop second and third prototypes, incorporating operational lessons from the first airframe to streamline qualification and certification testing.





Regarding operational economics, ePlane is engaging with potential operators for air ambulance and air taxi services. The company aims to reduce operational costs significantly, targeting air ambulance flight tariffs between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000—substantially lower than existing helicopter rates ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. This cost reduction is considered key to achieving viable insurance coverage and broader market acceptance.





The aircraft’s compact design facilitates operations from rooftops and constrained urban sites, a feature the ePlane team is actively promoting in discussions with property developers and airport authorities. Demonstrations at limited-space urban locations may begin by late 2026, an essential milestone for validating the aircraft’s versatility and urban accessibility.





Manufacturing and production will be distinct from research and development. While the IIT-Madras satellite campus will continue serving as the R&D hub, ePlane is pursuing partnerships with production assemblers to support an initial yearly output of around 100 units.





The goal is to scale production to between 900 and 1,000 aircraft annually within a few years, with contract discussions expected to accelerate as flight testing progresses.





This program positions ePlane as a pioneer in India’s emerging electric aviation sector, addressing critical needs in medical air transport and urban mobility. The company’s progress demonstrates a clear pathway towards certifying and commercialising indigenous eVTOL technology tailored to Indian regulatory and operational environments.





Agencies







