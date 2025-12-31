



India's Level-II Plus Hospital, previously known as the Level-III Hospital and deployed under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has received a prestigious honour for its bravery and unwavering commitment in Goma.





The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of MONUSCO Unit Appreciation was conferred upon the unit, recognising its exemplary professionalism, operational resilience, and outstanding contributions to the mission's mandate.





Col Rajesh W Adhau, the Contingent Commander, accepted the citation from Brig Salil MP, Commander of the Central Sector and Acting Deputy Force Commander, during the Medal Day Parade in Goma on 29 December 2025.





This accolade underscores India's steadfast dedication to United Nations peacekeeping efforts and bolsters its reputation as a reliable security partner on the global stage.





Following the presentation, a message from MONUSCO Force Commander Lt Gen Ulisses De Mesquita Gomes was relayed, paying tribute to the unit's leadership and the collective resolve of all ranks.





The Force Commander highlighted that medical units in high-risk zones must exhibit exceptional competence, resilience, and the capacity to instil confidence throughout the mission—qualities that the Indian hospital has exemplified with distinction.





The recognition specifically acknowledges the hospital's performance amid the fierce armed conflict in and around Goma during January and February 2025.





Despite facing crossfire, direct threats, and severe operational constraints, the unit maintained uninterrupted medical support, treating numerous conflict-related casualties.





It saved the lives of UN peacekeepers while extending care to civilians and local security personnel, demonstrating remarkable fortitude under duress.





In tandem with combat-related duties, the hospital adeptly managed public health crises, including outbreaks of Monkeypox, cholera, and tuberculosis, ensuring seamless continuity of care.





The unit's calm leadership, astute medical judgement, and seamless coordination with Force Headquarters and other contingents were pivotal in preventing any lapse in medical services. This coordination directly bolstered operational continuity and enhanced the overall credibility of the MONUSCO mission.





Beyond its clinical prowess, the India Level II Plus Hospital earned praise for promoting unity and collaboration across MONUSCO through various outreach initiatives.





It provided training support and medical assistance to contingents throughout the mission area, embodying the humanitarian spirit central to UN peacekeeping operations.





The conferment of this SRSG Unit Appreciation marks a significant milestone, celebrating the unit's discipline, leadership, and esprit de corps.





It serves as a testament to the professionalism of Indian peacekeepers operating in one of the world's most volatile regions. This honour reaffirms India's pivotal role as a dependable contributor to international peace and security.





Through its people-centric approach to peacekeeping, India continues to set benchmarks for medical support in conflict zones.





The achievement in Goma highlights the Indian Armed Forces' capability to deliver high-impact humanitarian aid amid adversity.





Such recognitions not only motivate serving personnel but also inspire future generations of peacekeepers.





India's contributions to MONUSCO exemplify its broader commitment to global stability, particularly in Africa. As the mission navigates ongoing challenges in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Indian hospital's legacy endures as a beacon of resilience and service.





Based On ANI Report







