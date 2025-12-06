



The recent US National Security Strategy document, signed by then-President Donald Trump, claims credit for successfully negotiating peace between India and Pakistan, in addition to resolving conflicts in several other countries.





This portrayal has sparked controversy, as India explicitly denies any US mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict. Contrary to the document’s assertion, the Indian government maintains that peace between the two nations has not been brokered by any third party, including the United States.





The 33-page report elevates Trump’s role by branding him the “President of Peace,” crediting him with ending hostilities and achieving peace agreements in eight conflict zones worldwide.





Among these, it lists a supposed peace deal between Pakistan and India, as well as agreements in Cambodia-Thailand, Kosovo-Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo-Rwanda, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and the cessation of war in Gaza.





The report further asserts that Trump averted nuclear conflict by mediating a ceasefire on 10 May, a claim not corroborated by official Indian or Pakistani sources.





Beyond the disputed peace claims, the US strategy places significant emphasis on India’s role in maintaining security across the Indo-Pacific region. It underscores ongoing cooperation among Quad countries—India, the US, Japan, and Australia—as a pillar for regional stability. The document acknowledges a strategic shift away from past US isolationism towards deeper engagement with India to foster mutual security interests.





The strategy also highlights ambitions to deepen commercial relations with India, considering it vital for collective Indo-Pacific security. It underlines the US commitment to harmonising allied actions to prevent the dominance of any single peer competitor, implicitly targeting China.





This managed cooperation aims to strengthen long-term partnerships with India through aligned strategic interests and substantial US investment.





A critical element of the strategy is its focus on emerging technologies and military superiority. It stresses investment in sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, autonomous systems, and traditional domains such as undersea capabilities, space, and nuclear power. The United States aims to preserve its cutting-edge technological edge, recognising these fields as decisive for future military power.





The document further calls for a broad coalition involving European and Asian allies, including India, to unify positions on strategic and economic issues. It points to critical minerals and economic growth as focal points for collective action, advocating for shared export markets and reducing economic imbalances with managed cooperation.





This approach envisions long-term US investment as a catalyst for partner nations' growth, replacing older models of disproportionate economic gain.





Overall, while the strategy articulates a comprehensive vision for US engagement globally and in the Indo-Pacific, the claim of US-brokered peace between India and Pakistan remains unsubstantiated by independent sources.





The contrasting narratives highlight the sensitive nature of South Asian geopolitics and the complexities in documenting conflict resolution efforts between these nuclear-armed neighbours.





Based On ANI Report







