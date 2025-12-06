



India and Russia have reinforced their long-standing ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ by expanding cooperation across multiple strategic sectors, including nuclear energy, fertilisers, transport corridors, defence, and scientific collaboration.





This development follows the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin discussed a wide range of bilateral priorities, culminating in the release of an official joint statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.





A significant highlight is the mutual commitment to advancing India’s nuclear energy capacity. The leaders emphasised the importance of progressing plans for a second nuclear power plant (NPP) site in India, building on previous agreements. Russia has reiterated its promise to fully operationalise the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, located in Tamil Nadu, where two out of six reactors are already functioning.





President Putin described the project as a flagship endeavour that, when complete, will substantially contribute to India’s energy needs. Both nations agreed to broaden cooperation beyond power generation, including support for fuel cycles, plant lifecycle management, and peaceful non-power applications of atomic energy.





Furthermore, consultations will continue on accelerating technical and commercial discussions for Russian-designed large-capacity reactors, such as the VVER (water-cooled power reactor). This includes potential joint development initiatives, localisation efforts, and manufacturing partnerships for nuclear equipment and fuel assemblies, subject to mutually agreed terms.





These moves align with India’s ambition to increase its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047, underscoring nuclear energy as a central pillar of their strategic relationship.





In the realm of space, India and Russia confirmed enhanced collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Russia’s Roscosmos. The partnership focuses on peaceful outer space activities such as human spaceflight programs, satellite navigation, planetary exploration, and joint rocket engine development and production.





This growing cooperation signals an effort to leverage both countries’ expertise in space technology for mutual benefits.





Addressing agriculture and trade, the two sides welcomed agreements aimed at securing long-term fertiliser supplies to India. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed involving Russian firm JSC UralChem and key Indian fertiliser companies, including Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, National Fertilisers Limited, and Indian Potash Limited. The discussions also included the prospect of establishing joint ventures in this sector, crucial for India’s agricultural productivity and food security.





Expanding transport and logistics cooperation, India and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding focusing on training specialists for ships navigating polar waters, reflecting an ambition to enhance stable and efficient transport corridors.





This ties into broader efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity along critical routes such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor, and the Northern Sea Route. Both sides expressed readiness to deepen trade and investment ties in the Russian Far East and Arctic zones, backed by a cooperation programme for 2024–2029; sectors highlighted include agriculture, energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, maritime transport, and manpower development.





Regular consultations on Arctic issues were underscored, with India’s participation in the 6th International Arctic Forum in Murmansk being positively noted. India is poised to take an active observer role in the Arctic Council, positioning itself strategically in the geopolitically significant polar region.





On defence and military collaboration, India and Russia reaffirmed commitments to the Make-in-India initiative by encouraging joint manufacturing of spare parts, components, and equipment for Russian-origin defence systems.





This includes transferring technology and establishing joint ventures to meet the Indian Armed Forces' demands and support subsequent exports to friendly third countries. High-level military exchanges continued their course, marked by Ministerial meetings and the successful staging of Joint Military Exercises INDRA, which both sides committed to intensify and expand.





The leaders also addressed financial cooperation, agreeing to sustain bilateral trade via the use of national currencies and further exploring interoperability between national payment systems, financial messaging platforms, and central bank digital currencies. These financial mechanisms aim to safeguard uninterrupted commerce amid shifting global economic dynamics.





President Putin’s two-day visit to India concluded with strengthened confidence in the partnership’s wide-ranging progress and future trajectory, underpinning the deep-rooted strategic ties between the two nations.





The summit outcomes reflect a comprehensive effort to diversify and deepen bilateral cooperation across technology, energy, defence, trade, and infrastructure.





Based On ANI Report







